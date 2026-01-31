Entertainment Catherine O'Hara donald trump

Of all the tributes to the late, great Catherine O’Hara, this savage ‘Home Alone 2’ tweet probably speaks for most of the world right now

Michael White. Updated January 31st, 2026

Everyone from Hollywood luminaries to ordinary movie and TV fans like us have been mourning the death – and celebrating the amazing career – of comedy legend, Catherine O’Hara.

Canadian-born O’Hara died on Friday, aged 71.

But one tweet from user Charlottle Clymer in particular seemed to capture the mood of this particular moment, in a loooooong month that started with more insane Donald Trump shenanigans and ended with O’Hara’s death.

And others agree with the sentiment.

Here’s another variation on the same theme, ahem.

And in case it isn’t clear who everyone is referring to…

Yes, you may recall that Donald Trump has a cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which came out in 1992. At the time, Trump owned the Plaza hotel where Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) stays. You’ll be shocked to hear that Trump apparently bullied his way into the walk-on part.

Charlotte’s tweet has gone viral.

Of course, even though Trump is clearly the intended target of the tweets, that didn’t stop the jokers from pretending they were referring to other characters/actors from the beloved movie.

