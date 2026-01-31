Of all the tributes to the late, great Catherine O’Hara, this savage ‘Home Alone 2’ tweet probably speaks for most of the world right now

Entertainment Catherine O'Hara donald trump

Everyone from Hollywood luminaries to ordinary movie and TV fans like us have been mourning the death – and celebrating the amazing career – of comedy legend, Catherine O’Hara.

Canadian-born O’Hara died on Friday, aged 71.

Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to cover it. Catherine O’Hara was one of a kind. A rare light in this world and her passing hits with a weight I can’t fully put into words. She wasn’t just a legendary artist,

actor and comedian. She was an ambassador for Canada in the truest… pic.twitter.com/06jGk7OyCP — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) January 30, 2026

Catherine O’Hara. My goodness. Hard to explain the impact she had on comedy. For me, no one better. She was generational. Since SCTV she has been brilliant. Brilliant, brilliant. Funniest ever. Man. We lost a great. A true great. Sending love to Bo Welch and her family. So sad we… — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) January 30, 2026

I join Canadians and fans across the world in mourning the loss of Catherine O’Hara. Over 5 decades of work, Catherine earned her place in the canon of Canadian comedy — from SCTV to Schitt's Creek. Canada has lost a legend. My thoughts are with her family, friends, and all… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) January 30, 2026

From SCTV to Home Alone to her unforgettable role as Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek, Catherine O’Hara was a beloved Canadian icon with a rare gift for comedy and heart. She made people laugh across generations and helped bring Canadian storytelling to the world in a way only she… pic.twitter.com/tO72Xy3yqp — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2026

This is shattering news. What a wonderful person, artist and collaborator. I was lucky enough to direct, produce and act in projects with her and she was simply growing more brilliant with each year. My heart goes out to Bo & family. #RIPCatherineO’Hara https://t.co/7pWcpYARai — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 30, 2026

But one tweet from user Charlottle Clymer in particular seemed to capture the mood of this particular moment, in a loooooong month that started with more insane Donald Trump shenanigans and ended with O’Hara’s death.

God took the wrong person from "Home Alone 2." It's really that simple. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) January 30, 2026

And others agree with the sentiment.

There’s an individual in Home Alone 2 who deserved to bite it and it wasn’t Catherine O'Hara. — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) January 30, 2026

Here’s another variation on the same theme, ahem.

And in case it isn’t clear who everyone is referring to…

The grim reaper got the wrong actor from Home Alone 2… JUST SAYING https://t.co/QvWoPivxJL pic.twitter.com/XZEfRpsZao — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) January 30, 2026

Yes, you may recall that Donald Trump has a cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which came out in 1992. At the time, Trump owned the Plaza hotel where Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) stays. You’ll be shocked to hear that Trump apparently bullied his way into the walk-on part.

Charlotte’s tweet has gone viral.

It ain’t god that’s gonna be taking him https://t.co/jNngmE2yNi — Matthew (@ohgoditsmatthew) January 30, 2026

Charlotte wins the Tweet of the Year and it's still January! https://t.co/oHzLlfzGsM — Brian 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@bpdreview) January 30, 2026

Of course, even though Trump is clearly the intended target of the tweets, that didn’t stop the jokers from pretending they were referring to other characters/actors from the beloved movie.

The pigeon lady was a saint! We should all be so lucky. — Glitchy 🪄 (@Glitchymagic) January 30, 2026

Why would you say that about poor Tim Curry pic.twitter.com/EIPoaZRqTs — Jate mac (@JateMac47344) January 30, 2026

me over here like “dam what Joe Pesci did??” — $WÏSH (@swishwavii) January 30, 2026

What do you have against Macaulay Culkin?! — Turd Ferguson (@aktofl3690) January 31, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/cmclymer