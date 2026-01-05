Donald Trump was asked who he consulted before the Venezuela attack and his answer perfectly captured the abject state of the White House right now

Politics donald trump oil venezuela

War. What is it good for?

Well, if you ask Donald Trump, the answer is oil.

The President of the United States has never been this transparent about why he’s willing to destroy cities and kill civilians before. Whether or not he realizes how embarrassing this admission is remains up for debate.

Here’s Trump discussing who he consulted with before he decided to attack Venezuela.

Reporter: Did you speak with the oil companies before the operation? Did you tip them off? Trump: Before and after. They want to go in and they’re going to do a great job. pic.twitter.com/zxOG648Ww0 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 5, 2026

Big Oil. Big Orange Blob. Friends forever.

It’s a revealing and disturbing look into how openly corrupt the Trump administration operates. The repercussions of this approach to governing were not lost on Twitter, who quickly and loudly called Trump out for what he is.

1.

The oil companies were notified before Congress. This is what an authoritarian oligarchy looks like. https://t.co/23XCzMOAED — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) January 5, 2026

2.

The oil. It’s all about the oil. HE KEEPS TELLING US IT IS ABOUT THE OIL. https://t.co/gy2Rl83YiI — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 5, 2026

3.

The oil companies were informed about an act of war before it happened, Congress was not. That, my friends, is what an authoritarian regime run by oligarchs looks like. https://t.co/a1xBPdVjzM — Yassamin Ansari (@yassaminansari) January 5, 2026

4.

Wait. He told the oil companies before he notified Congress?

America is over. It’s just a bunch of billionaires looting shit in the open now. We’re going to have to take matters into our own hands. https://t.co/QGmgy9CihF — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist (@jimstewartson) January 5, 2026

5.

THERE IT IS: REPORTER: “Have you spoken with the oil companies about going into Venezuela?” TRUMP: “I have… They want to go in so badly.” This was NEVER about drugs. This was always about oil. Trump just admitted it. pic.twitter.com/uT55R5ys12 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 5, 2026

6.

It’s pretty simple what happened in Venezuela. Big oil gave money to Trump and Republicans, so Trump decided to give Big Oil Venezuela’s oil. This is imperialism. This is corruption. Plain and simple!pic.twitter.com/RlRVD0EqmC — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 4, 2026

7.