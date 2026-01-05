Politics donald trump oil venezuela

Donald Trump was asked who he consulted before the Venezuela attack and his answer perfectly captured the abject state of the White House right now

Saul Hutson. Updated January 5th, 2026

War. What is it good for?

Well, if you ask Donald Trump, the answer is oil.

The President of the United States has never been this transparent about why he’s willing to destroy cities and kill civilians before. Whether or not he realizes how embarrassing this admission is remains up for debate.

Here’s Trump discussing who he consulted with before he decided to attack Venezuela.

Big Oil. Big Orange Blob. Friends forever.

It’s a revealing and disturbing look into how openly corrupt the Trump administration operates. The repercussions of this approach to governing were not lost on Twitter, who quickly and loudly called Trump out for what he is.

