The reviews are in for the ‘Melania’ documentary and they are as brutal as you’d hope – 16 absolutely savage takedowns more fun than the film

Melania Trump’s self-titled documentary is already shaping up to be a turkey of colossal proportions.

Melania already had historically low bookings and bad advance buzz, plus it had the upside of costing Jeff Bezos a fortune. Amazon is said to have spent $35m on marketing the film, on top of the $40m it spent in a bidding war to win the rights. Melania also reportedly got $28m.

And now the reviews have started to come in – and man, they are brutal. So here’s a round-up of the funniest, most savage takes and jokes about the documentary.

Melania is an absolute, all-time stinker. It's a bad film made by bad people about bad people. pic.twitter.com/u6LENPUTxN — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) January 30, 2026

The first critic review of Melania on Rotten Tomatoes is in, and it got 1 star. Here's my excerpts of the review:

"Superficial, willfully deceitful, and unrelentingly boring. It strengthens the perception of her as a chilly, lifeless socialite wannabe. It's 104 long minutes of… — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) January 30, 2026

The opening of “Melania” seems to be going well. pic.twitter.com/4RWuX9d2kM — _ (@SundaeDivine) January 27, 2026

friend of mine is an undocumented immigrant and has been hiding in Melania theaters bc he knows people assume no one is in there — derek guy (@dieworkwear) January 29, 2026

.@realDonaldTrump your Melania movie has bombed pic.twitter.com/jKgfdFSDc9 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 30, 2026

apart from this it was a fantastic cinematic experience

￼https://t.co/kDEzzopgqr pic.twitter.com/wyM3pAHLw5 — George Conway ⚖️ (@gtconway3d) January 30, 2026

"I WOULD RATHER REWATCH JANUARY 6TH" LMAO https://t.co/wdxBPPpA9K — Joe (@electionsjoe) January 31, 2026

Can’t believe they released the Epstein files to cover up for the Melania movie. — Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) January 30, 2026

We sent @mcmoynihan to watch the Melania documentary. He's still complaining about it. pic.twitter.com/dkR1o6qIRR — The Fifth Column (@wethefifth) January 30, 2026

Anyway I got up this morning and went out and saw MELANIA to review it. Outside, two journalists asked me if I was also a journalist. They were looking for someone in the audience who wasn't a journalist. Legit unsure if they found anyone. I hope not! This is very bad! — Jesse Hassenger (@rockmarooned) January 30, 2026

BREAKING: Melania's documentary faceplants with a staggeringly bad 8% on Rotten Tomatoes, marking it as one of the worst films ever made. And it gets even funnier… So far twelve critics have weighed in on the popular movie review website and the response has been… pic.twitter.com/nuaMxuGHY3 — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) January 31, 2026

Melania is bombing so bad it qualifies her as a domestic terrorist — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) January 30, 2026

Finally, interviewers are asking Melania Trump the hard-hitting questions, like "What's your favorite time of day?" pic.twitter.com/8gUDyUyrpN — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 30, 2026

