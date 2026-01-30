News craigslist melania trump

This Craigslist ad offering money to go see the new Melania movie is both the saddest and the funniest thing you will read this week

Saul Hutson. Updated January 30th, 2026

There are box office bombs and there is whatever this is.

America’s First Lady released a new movie about her life this week, imaginatively titled Melania, and the reviews are not kind.

But maybe they can count those reviewers as ticket buyers? Otherwise, the box office tallies are going to be a little light.

It appears that getting people to actually view the movie is a problem. Which explains this desperate Craigslist ad.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

“Must remain in seats for entirety of film.” is the most damning sentence ever written on Craigslist. And that’s saying something.

The President and his team are openly bribing people to watch this “movie.” It’s how the current White House administration operates whenever they want something. Throw money at it.

The desperate plea led to joyous rapture across Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2