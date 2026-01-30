This Craigslist ad offering money to go see the new Melania movie is both the saddest and the funniest thing you will read this week

News craigslist melania trump

There are box office bombs and there is whatever this is.

America’s First Lady released a new movie about her life this week, imaginatively titled Melania, and the reviews are not kind.

“Even if they showed this on a plane, people would still walk out.” https://t.co/rfNNa8PpK0 — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) January 27, 2026

But maybe they can count those reviewers as ticket buyers? Otherwise, the box office tallies are going to be a little light.

It appears that getting people to actually view the movie is a problem. Which explains this desperate Craigslist ad.

there is now a Craigslist listing that will pay you to go see Melania in Boston now pic.twitter.com/PQCM4rAWh4 — Nate Gilbert (@NateGilbert) January 29, 2026

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

“Must remain in seats for entirety of film.” is the most damning sentence ever written on Craigslist. And that’s saying something.

The President and his team are openly bribing people to watch this “movie.” It’s how the current White House administration operates whenever they want something. Throw money at it.

The desperate plea led to joyous rapture across Twitter.

What!! That’s bad….. Although $50 bucks is $50 bucks. This explains why Trump is always accusing people of hiring protesters etc that it’s because he does pays them. — Buddhamama (@buddhamama1973) January 29, 2026

