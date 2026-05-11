Politics Beth rigby nigel farage Reform UK

Beth Rigby questioned Nigel Farage about his £5m gift from a crypto billionaire and he went full ‘Temu Trump’ – 22 scathing responses

David Harris. Updated May 11th, 2026

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It’s fair to say that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is no fan of scrutiny. Whenever he’s confronted with an interview question he doesn’t like, he tends to turn into a Trump tribute act, using the same deflection tactics, tetchiness and dismissive arrogance as his mate in The White House.

Here’s Beth Rigby from Sky News asking him about his failure to declare a £5m personal gift from Thai-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne received months before becoming MP in 2024.

Top marks to her for persisting with the questioning in the face of an increasingly flustered and irritable Farage.

Beth Rigby summed it up.

Rattled much? People had thoughts.

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