Beth Rigby questioned Nigel Farage about his £5m gift from a crypto billionaire and he went full ‘Temu Trump’ – 22 scathing responses

Politics Beth rigby nigel farage Reform UK

It’s fair to say that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is no fan of scrutiny. Whenever he’s confronted with an interview question he doesn’t like, he tends to turn into a Trump tribute act, using the same deflection tactics, tetchiness and dismissive arrogance as his mate in The White House.

Here’s Beth Rigby from Sky News asking him about his failure to declare a £5m personal gift from Thai-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne received months before becoming MP in 2024.

Top marks to her for persisting with the questioning in the face of an increasingly flustered and irritable Farage.

Nigel Farage told Sky's @BethRigby that he took a £5 million gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne in early 2024, before he announced he would stand for parliament, for 'protection' pic.twitter.com/GebkVZiGvM — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 9, 2026

Beth Rigby summed it up.

WATCH: Asked Nigel Farage last night abt his £5m gift from Christopher Harborne. Why did he not just declare? Does he regret that? What’s his response to those who argue it looks dodgy? He said my Qs were a “waste of space" & was clearly annoyed in what became a tense exchange https://t.co/NxSYrCQLi7 — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) May 9, 2026

Rattled much? People had thoughts.

1.

He’s very rattled about this and rightly so. It’s a scandal. https://t.co/5kd4PXuz7G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 9, 2026

2.

Nigel Farage plays the victim once again over the undisclosed £5m ‘gift’ by crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne.

If there is nothing to hide why is he bothered that it has been released and why take legal advice to avoid declaring it?#localelections #election2026 pic.twitter.com/oLZwa1f0cP — Mike H (@mikoh123) May 8, 2026

3.

Has anyone noticed that there's a passing resemblance to another politician who loves avoiding the big questions? The name just won't come to me but I think he may be American and holding quite an important role. Anyone able to jog my memory?🤔 — Slim (@salfordslim) May 8, 2026

4.

@Nigel_Farage is starting to mimick Trump's behaviour, atacking the media for asking tough questions he doesn't like. He's clearly prepared answers about the £5 million, but doesn't like to dwell on it when pushed for real answers and not his quick fob-offs. Speaks volumes. — Tom Speed (@TomSpeed420) May 8, 2026

5.

The bloke who took £5m from a foreign-based billionaire to use for his own safety concerns is the same man who refused to hold surgeries in his constituency due to concerns for his safety *after* receiving £5m from a foreign-based billionaire to use for his own safety concerns https://t.co/Pq84WXVkif — David (@Zero_4) May 9, 2026

6.

He really can’t stand the scrutiny, the shirty bastard. — Me Myself and I (@clarkson_geoff) May 9, 2026

7.

Remember the crying Farage was doing about Angela Rayners stamp duty.. she resigned.. he should too. https://t.co/HRzJmXzR7C — Ged (@martins_gerry) May 9, 2026

8.

Just like Trump, not prepared to be scrutinised by a press doing it’s job — Adrian Cottey (@short_drain) May 9, 2026

9.

Talking over a woman, aggressively shutting down her perfectly reasonable (relatively gentle!) line of questioning before resorting to Trumpesque ad hominem ? Classic Nige. — Chris Rivers (@Lofionic) May 9, 2026

10.

It’s amazing how brittle this guy is. If he thinks he’s being given a hard time now, just imagine what it would be like if he was PM 🤷‍♂️ Utterly unfit for the role — HockleyBear (@HockleyBear) May 9, 2026

11.