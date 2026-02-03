This Fox News presenter’s tale of a ‘packed out’ Melania screening was undone by a schoolboy error so basic it hurts

US Fox News melania trump

The world is awash – awash, we tell you! – with stories of the big screen Melania documentary playing to empty cinemas everywhere.

Except Fox News presenter and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany begged to differ.

Because her mother went to a screening that was packed – so packed – that this happened.

Kayleigh: My mom went to see Melania. She said the theater was packed, it was standing room only. People were cheering through it, they were excited. It was interactive—people interplaying with the film. She said it was just electric. pic.twitter.com/dimgT5jGPF — Acyn (@Acyn) February 2, 2026

Standing room only, you say?

And it’s fair to say Twitter had something to say about that.

1.

Standing room only in a movie theater because everyone knows that’s how movie theaters work – they sell you tickets that don’t come with a seat. 🤪 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 2, 2026

2.

“standing room only” have you never been to a movie theater before https://t.co/uWZUEbSmff — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 2, 2026

3.

MAGA can never just lie about something. They always have to lie in the most extravagant ways possible. — Chief Keiff (@Bongslinger86) February 2, 2026

4.

Fucking Avengers: Endgame wasn’t “standing room only,” because they only sell as many seats as they have and don’t let people stand in the aisles. They can’t just lie, they have to mega-MAGA lie. https://t.co/b1UofVF5zZ — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) February 2, 2026

5.

It’s not supposed to be believable, it’s supposed to signal you are willing to lie and humiliate yourself for the regime. The more ridiculous the lie, the better. https://t.co/XVCUB7aefk — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) February 2, 2026

6.