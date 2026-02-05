US billie eilish GB News ice

GB News doorstepped Billie Eilish after she dared criticise ICE and ended up brutally owned to LA and back

Poke Reporter. Updated February 5th, 2026

It was an especially political Grammy awards this year and no-one got more political than Billie Eilish.

Winning song of the year for Wildflower, the singer picked up on a phrase popular at anti-ICE protests around the country.

‘No one is illegal on stolen land, and it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now.

‘I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter. ‘Fuck Ice’ is all I want to say, sorry.’

Succinctly put.

Not everyone was happy though, and in particular GB News weren’t happy. They were so unhappy, in fact, that they attempted to doorstep Eilish outside her home in LA in a skit that presumably seemed a good idea at the time.

And these people surely said it best.

