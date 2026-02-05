GB News doorstepped Billie Eilish after she dared criticise ICE and ended up brutally owned to LA and back

US billie eilish GB News ice

It was an especially political Grammy awards this year and no-one got more political than Billie Eilish.

Winning song of the year for Wildflower, the singer picked up on a phrase popular at anti-ICE protests around the country.

GRAMMY MOMENT GOES VIRAL: Billie Eilish says “no one is illegal on stolen land” and blasts ICE during her Song of the Year win — drawing a tearful standing ovation from fellow stars( Sabrina carpenter)#GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2026 #GRAMMY pic.twitter.com/qAYijk3HZ4 — World News Global (@WorldNewsGb) February 2, 2026

‘No one is illegal on stolen land, and it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. ‘I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter. ‘Fuck Ice’ is all I want to say, sorry.’

Succinctly put.

Not everyone was happy though, and in particular GB News weren’t happy. They were so unhappy, in fact, that they attempted to doorstep Eilish outside her home in LA in a skit that presumably seemed a good idea at the time.

NEW: I went to Billie Eilish’s $3m LA pad to see if she practices what she preaches. STOLEN LAND? EVERYONE’S WELCOME? Not at Billie’s high-security home. Huge walls, security fencing, cameras and MASSIVE front gate. Rules for thee but not for me pic.twitter.com/jzIEtVoDp3 — Ben Leo (@benleo444) February 4, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

this is not a normal reaction to a singer asking the government to stop kidnapping immigrants and sending them to concentration camps https://t.co/2nKYt68niR — matt (@mattxiv) February 5, 2026

2.

I hate how every devil’s advocate kid that made class hell for everyone else thinks they’re an investigative journalist now https://t.co/MCEuMMFwQ8 — Blake Jennings (@jakeblennings) February 4, 2026

3.

It’s a good thing she has a secured home to protect against you loser ass stalker freaks go choke on some beans on toast it’d be less embarrassing than this https://t.co/R4ey1fzo2P — Caroline (@carolinekwan) February 4, 2026

4.

This is really embarrassing https://t.co/xsPg6v5ddF — Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) February 4, 2026

5.

you look dumb as fuck https://t.co/g6XjYdvSQZ — Kai (@overrheatedd) February 4, 2026

6.