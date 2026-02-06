US donald trump epstein hillary clinton

Hillary Clinton just challenged Congress to host a public Epstein hearing and people can’t get enough of it

John Plunkett. Updated February 6th, 2026

The Epstein Files continue to be the single biggest story coming out of the White House right now.

And that’s saying something, considering Donald Trump’s administration has been busy kidnapping dictators, threatening to take over other countries, and sending murderous federal agents out to terrorize major American cities.

Now Trump’s strategy of trying to implicate Democrats in the Epstein scandal is blowing up in his face.

The latest juicy turn: Hillary Clinton has no trouble testifying about her involvement in the files. She’s even willing to testify in public.

Here she is directly challenging House Oversight Committee Chairman, James Comer, to conduct his hearing attacking her and her husband in public.

Comer thought he was getting a win by dragging the Clintons through the mud. Now it appears it’s all swinging back towards Trump, as the Clintons appear to have nothing to hide, while magas continue to do anything they can to move past the Epstein Files.

Part of that strategy is for Trump to remind everyone that the Clintons are basically his besties.

The non-stop pivoting has just drummed up more questions and support for the Clintons.

