Hillary Clinton just challenged Congress to host a public Epstein hearing and people can’t get enough of it

The Epstein Files continue to be the single biggest story coming out of the White House right now.

And that’s saying something, considering Donald Trump’s administration has been busy kidnapping dictators, threatening to take over other countries, and sending murderous federal agents out to terrorize major American cities.

Now Trump’s strategy of trying to implicate Democrats in the Epstein scandal is blowing up in his face.

The latest juicy turn: Hillary Clinton has no trouble testifying about her involvement in the files. She’s even willing to testify in public.

Here she is directly challenging House Oversight Committee Chairman, James Comer, to conduct his hearing attacking her and her husband in public.

So let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public. You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2026

Comer thought he was getting a win by dragging the Clintons through the mud. Now it appears it’s all swinging back towards Trump, as the Clintons appear to have nothing to hide, while magas continue to do anything they can to move past the Epstein Files.

Part of that strategy is for Trump to remind everyone that the Clintons are basically his besties.

Reporter: Why is President Trump bothered that they are investigating Bill Clinton? Leavitt: They have shared a good relationship pic.twitter.com/rMtm8imy8V — Acyn (@Acyn) February 5, 2026

Hillary Clinton to James Comer: “Let’s have it — in public. Cameras on. We’ll be there.” Meanwhile Donald Trump is suddenly: “It’s a shame.”

“I always liked Bill.”

“Hillary’s very capable.” That’s preemptive appeasement. He’s scared. Which usually means the Clintons are… pic.twitter.com/1S9xVEiqE6 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 5, 2026

The non-stop pivoting has just drummed up more questions and support for the Clintons.

This is honestly the best politically strategic move she’s ever made https://t.co/DIaeqe4AIt — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 5, 2026

y’all done woke her up. https://t.co/zxV6o5db77 — tré easton (@treeaston) February 5, 2026

Please take everyone down with you, Bill & Hillary! https://t.co/ss6u4wIs9H — Hilary Dare (@HilaryDare) February 5, 2026

Abso-freaking-lutely . Hillary Clinton is going to destroy Trump in her testimony to Congress, as is Bill. But she (and rightly so) will have 10x the determination to put it all out there. https://t.co/fAJftMMDPx — Ale (@aliasvaughn) February 5, 2026

“If you want this fight let’s have it in public” https://t.co/qIdkYnL6tH pic.twitter.com/5L2EDe52c2 — Biofeelia (@vandedjan) February 5, 2026

Yeah, she bout to unload some kind of crazy clip https://t.co/wNo2t95MRj — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) February 5, 2026

