JD Vance invited Giorgia Meloni to ‘say a few things’ but it was presumably not what he was expecting and it’s just glorious

It’s always a joy to see JD Vance humiliated on the world stage and it doesn’t come much better than this.

The vice president took time out from being booed at the Winter Olympics to meet with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. Vance invited Meloni to ‘say a few things’ but by the look on his face he wasn’t expecting those things to be in Italian.

And the more you watch, the better it gets.

And these people surely said it best.

I think this kind of says everything tbh. Vance travels with a ridiculous motorcade, American food because he doesn’t want to eat anything local, and assumes every conversation will be in English so doesn’t bring translators. You really couldn’t manage a worse diplomat. https://t.co/mdOVes3SoA — Tom Bacon (@TomABacon) February 9, 2026

You don’t have to be a fan of Meloni to see that she’s turning Vance into the idiot he is. https://t.co/bAWfOU3jjI — Sonja M. Lauterbach (@SolautSonja) February 9, 2026

It was the perfect troll. And the fact that the television did not provide any translations on screen made it all the more precious.

Not a fan of hers but well-played. Also did anyone ask Vance if he said “thank you”? — Elise Flynn (@TashaMahal) February 9, 2026

In the old days Americans visiting Europe were known as the Ugly Americans because their vulgarity and classless behavior. Now they are called a hundred times worse names — Ran Avni (@ranavni) February 10, 2026

Translation: We welcome these dickheads from America and look forward to them leaving as soon as possible. — Facts Always Matter (@DavidWi16981463) February 9, 2026

