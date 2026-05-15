Politics Kemi Badenoch

Nicki Minaj reckons someone will make a Thatcheresque film about Kemi Badenoch one day, in case you were wondering if the timeline could get any weirder

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 15th, 2026

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In a rare win that wasn’t completely in her own imagination, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch scored an effective burn on outgoing Health Secretary Wes Streeting after the King’s speech on Wednesday.

In a development that was on literally nobody’s 2026 bingo card, international rap star and mega Maga Nicki Minaj commented on it.

We can’t comment on how Ms Badenoch feels about Nicki Minaj, but the celebrity endorsement went down exactly as you’d expect with most tweeters.

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