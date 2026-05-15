Nicki Minaj reckons someone will make a Thatcheresque film about Kemi Badenoch one day, in case you were wondering if the timeline could get any weirder

Politics Kemi Badenoch

In a rare win that wasn’t completely in her own imagination, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch scored an effective burn on outgoing Health Secretary Wes Streeting after the King’s speech on Wednesday.

🚨 WATCH: Kemi Badenoch mocks Wes Streeting's leadership ambitions "Why don't you just do your job? There's no point him giving me dirty looks – we all know what he's been up to" pic.twitter.com/f8qpnvdrbX — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 13, 2026

In a development that was on literally nobody’s 2026 bingo card, international rap star and mega Maga Nicki Minaj commented on it.

😩 The UK is truly one of a kind. They will portray her in film & TV one day…just like they did with

Margaret Thatcher. https://t.co/T7E1gVsbUa — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 13, 2026

We can’t comment on how Ms Badenoch feels about Nicki Minaj, but the celebrity endorsement went down exactly as you’d expect with most tweeters.

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Am I having a stroke? https://t.co/I0rjCCHsUY — Hannah ❤️‍🔥 (@Boudaued) May 13, 2026

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Cat check: They will not. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 14, 2026

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Does Nicki Minaj ghost write Tim Stanley's columns? https://t.co/aErch3Imo3 — Cromwell's Redoubt (@CromRedoubt) May 13, 2026

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And do we care ?

Minaj lost credibility by backing Trump — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 14, 2026

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WTF does this even mean? Babe Ruth was portrayed in film and TV. So was Tina Turner. So was Brian Clough. WTF are you babbling about? Is it related to your family being protected by the Orange pervert? — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) May 13, 2026

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If there weren’t clearer signs that someone shouldn’t be PM… https://t.co/DbCdSbcijR — ada enechi (@adaenechi) May 14, 2026

8.

First in my bloodline to read these words in literally any order https://t.co/idR6g1BwIx — William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV3) May 14, 2026

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