Victoria Hervey’s jaw-dropping take on Andrew and the Epstein Files wasn’t the slam-dunk she appeared to think it was

Celebrity andrew lbc Victoria hervey

You might remember Victoria Hervey from various reality shows back in the day, such as Love Island, The Jump and even The Farm (remember that?)

Apparently she also dated the Andrew previously known as Prince back in the day, along with Shane Lynch from Boyzone (not at the same time, presumably).

And we mention that because Hervey – now Lady Victoria Hervey – has been on LBC sharing her take on Andrew and the Epstein Files and ‘jaw-dropping’ might not quite cover it.

‘If you’re not in those files… you were a bit of a loser.’ Lady Victoria Hervey, ex-girlfriend of former ‘Prince Andrew’, tells @TomSwarbrick1 that not being named in the Epstein Files is an ‘insult’. pic.twitter.com/28aWI77lQL — LBC (@LBC) February 6, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

How the elites gaslight you: – The files exist

– The files don’t exist

– The files exist but they’re taken out of context

– Who cares about the files?

– You’re too obsessed with the files. Move on already.

– If you’re not in the files, you’re a loser. https://t.co/pv0NeA9DIb — miiyauwu | 🦋@miiya.page (@PearlteaRizzy) February 6, 2026

Count me in as being a proud loser then… — Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) February 6, 2026

I rarely use this word, but she is vile. Genuinely repugnant. https://t.co/SoNzJL7zBx — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) February 6, 2026

If you’re not in the Epstein files, you’re a loser says Victoria Hervey. Unrelated recent photograph from her instagram https://t.co/XDE5fMCFlo pic.twitter.com/DCUncXcdxb — Helena Horton (@horton_official) February 6, 2026

And ladies and gentlemen, there we have it. If you weren’t a friend of this demonic cult, you’re a loser. That’s where we stand in their warped view of the world. — Craig Bromfield (@craigbromf) February 6, 2026

