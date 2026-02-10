‘What is a movie cliché that absolutely never happens in real life?’ – 23 scenes film directors love which are completely far fetched

Entertainment AskReddit

For an art form that is so revered, and makes so much money, movies are absolutely chock full of lazy and terrible clichés.

Removing a pair of spectacles never made anyone magically go from nerdy to beautiful, for example.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskReddit page after user Potential_Action9544 posed this question:

‘What is a movie cliché that absolutely never happens in real life?’

And lots of people chimed in with the unlikely things we’ve seen time and again, like these…

1.

‘The exact piece of evidence needed in a court case happens to appear seconds before a verdict to flip the whole case upside down.’

–ItsMeTacooo

2.

‘Being able to park directly in front of a business in a major city during the day. Just a conveniently available parking spot waiting for you.’

–chewblekka

3.

‘Getting knocked out or having your ass handed to you and somehow surviving every time with little to no evidence that you had that happen to you to begin with.’

–Mak_Wayne

4.

‘Real car chases do not, in fact, destroy fruit carts.’

–ufotheater

5.

‘Or break through a giant panel of glass being carried by two workers.’

–Dh2007

6.

‘Shooting handguns with no recoil shown.’

–ProfessorCarbon

7.

‘Also, shooting handguns in a stairwell with no apparent hearing loss.’

–BottleTemple

8.

‘Getting shot in the shoulder (or anywhere) and acting like it is no big deal.’

–Texy

9.

‘People buy a drink/meal, then the conversation goes south and they leave without starting/finishing it. I mean, you’d at least take it to go…’

–Urban_Peacock

10.

‘Phone conversations with no back and forth, and no goodbye before hanging up.’

–thefuturesbeensold

11.

‘Should you find yourself waking up in a hospital bed, the first thing you should do is start ripping off all the life-saving needles and monitors that are attached to you.’

–FreshCords

12.

‘After an emergency event/chaotic scene in the movies, people are always sitting in the back of an ambulance with a cozy looking blanket around their shoulders.

I’ve been a first responder for seven years now and I have never seen anyone just sitting in the back of an ambulance while staying warm with a blanket.’

–Pale_Adeptness