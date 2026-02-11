Karoline Leavitt wants to ‘move on’ from Epstein but no one is coming with her – 15 scathing clap backs to leave no-one in any doubt

Politics Jeffrey Epstein Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt regularly brags about how transparent the current Trump administration has been with the press. She refers to the high number of press conferences they host as proof that Trump and his team have nothing to hide.

One thing she conveniently leaves out: how often those press conferences feature deflected questions and abrupt endings.

Exhibit A: Leavitt was at the press podium when she was asked about the futher release and investigation into the Epstein Files, a batch of documents that allegedly features her boss many times over.

The most transparent Press Secretary in White House history had this to say:

Leavitt on Epstein: “We’re moving on from that.” pic.twitter.com/9F3Sdvoo08 — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 10, 2026

Based on the reactions in the replies, the online audience wants more transparency.

lmfao no the fuck you are not https://t.co/eA1xGbjLxB — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) February 10, 2026

Cool. The American people are not. Good luck with that. https://t.co/oYmikJhjv3 — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) February 10, 2026

No evil smirk on her face for once. Starting to feel the walls closing in, Karoline? https://t.co/ivK24kL8M5 — Daractenus (@Daractenus) February 10, 2026

No the fuck we’re not. https://t.co/2SedLtARSM — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) February 10, 2026

Hey, Propaganda Barbie: We aren’t moving on from people trafficking 10-year-old children and this administration covering it up. Ever. https://t.co/waD2lDx8Gm — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) February 10, 2026

We’re not, and every time you tell us to it makes everyone more suspicious. — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) February 10, 2026

The literal only thing left that republicans actually believe in and care about, are simply their team winning. They have no values anymore.

They don’t care about protecting children, they don’t care about states rights, they don’t care about fiscal responsibility. Nothing. https://t.co/upITgxVoh4 — Evan Sowards (@EvanSowards) February 10, 2026

