RFK Jr. claimed that Trump lets him ‘do stuff that I don’t think anybody else would ever let me do’, and the collective ‘No shit, Sherlock!’ was visible from space

Politics donald trump HHS RFK Jr.

It will come as a surprise to absolutely no-one that Donald Trump is a pretty hands-off manager.

Unfortunately, that applies to the head of the Department of Health and Human Services, RFK Jr., a man who needs more managing than most.

RFK Jr. was happy to divulge how much free reign he gets from his boss, and it was as obvious as it was stunning.

RFK Jr: Trump lets me do stuff that I don’t think anybody else would ever let me do pic.twitter.com/eIO3x9Xpzu — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 9, 2026

Just about any data set tracking the ongoing health of Americans proves just how true RFK’s statement is. And not in a good way.

The online doctors showed up in droves to let out a collective, “Well, duh.”

1.

Yes exactly and that’s a major issue for the future health of the country. — Max Left (@TheRealMaxLeft) February 9, 2026

2.

The stuff: creating the largest measles outbreak since the disease was eliminated from the United States over a quarter-century ago https://t.co/xYxlFit6YE — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 9, 2026

3.

Trump genuinely does not give a fuck about consequences. — Giselle💃🇺🇸 (@kgiselle653) February 9, 2026

4.

Yes, Trump is allowing Kennedy to facilitate the death of our children from a formerly eradicated disease. — Dr. Tom (@drtom878) February 9, 2026

5.

This transcends throughout his cabinet. Trump doesn’t give two shits about America.

His focus is on delivering for putin, Middle East & enriching himself. He can’t be bothered with much else. If he gets his, you get yours… — watchinthesh*tstorm (@NO1isBIGRthnGOD) February 9, 2026

6.