Politics donald trump HHS RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. claimed that Trump lets him ‘do stuff that I don’t think anybody else would ever let me do’, and the collective ‘No shit, Sherlock!’ was visible from space

Saul Hutson. Updated February 11th, 2026

It will come as a surprise to absolutely no-one that Donald Trump is a pretty hands-off manager.

Unfortunately, that applies to the head of the Department of Health and Human Services, RFK Jr., a man who needs more managing than most.

RFK Jr. was happy to divulge how much free reign he gets from his boss, and it was as obvious as it was stunning.

Just about any data set tracking the ongoing health of Americans proves just how true RFK’s statement is. And not in a good way.

The online doctors showed up in droves to let out a collective, “Well, duh.”

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2 3