Pam Bondi’s rant about Trump boosting the stock market when asked about the Epstein Files tells you everything you need to know about the US Government right now

US epstein files pam bondi

Wednesday’s session of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee saw US Attorney General Pam Bondi facing scrutiny over her handling of the Epstein files, with tempers flaring on both sides as she evaded answers and threw around nonsensical Maga-coded accusations.

Bondi attacks Democratic members: "I find it interesting that she keeps going after President Trump — the greatest president in American history. This isn't a circus. She keeps going after Donald Trump. She didn't say how much money she took from Reid Hoffman, did she?" [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 11, 2026 at 4:12 PM

The committee kept digging at various aspects of the Department of Justice’s actions over the files, including the way redactions had been made, and whether it had reached out to Epstein’s victims to either offer them support or to ask for their help. This image of all those present confirming that it had not will be one that should haunt the US government.

Epstein survivors raise their hands to signal they've been ignored by Trump's DOJ as AG Pam Bondi refuses to look at them (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty) [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 11, 2026 at 5:46 PM

Bondi’s outburst at being asked about whether she was in any way pursuing anyone named in the Epstein files revealed the lengths to which she is prepared to go to avoid admitting her failure to act on the information she’s seen, as well as speaking volumes about the Trump administration’s priorities.

Bondi crashes out over Epstein: "The Dow is over 50,000 dollars! I don't know why you're laughing. You're a great stock trader as I hear, Raskin. The Dow is over 50,000 right now. The S&P at almost 7,000, and the Nasdaq smashing records. That's what we should be talking about." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 11, 2026 at 4:06 PM

Oddly enough, the state of the stock market is of little concern to either the victims of the individuals currently enjoying a free pass from Trump’s inaccurately named Department of Justice, or even to ordinary US citizens coping with high inflation, the fallout from Trump’s global tariff war, and a catastrophic jobs market.

Oh, and there’s also this.

I know this isn't the biggest takeaway, but Pam Bondi claiming that Dow is at "over 50,000 dollars" is pretty funny, as it shows how ignorant she is. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is indexed. The 50,000 doesn't represent dollars. And if I did, the entire Dow couldn't afford a single Land Rover. [image or embed] — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) February 12, 2026 at 1:29 AM

Pammy didn’t do her homework.

Bluesky users weren’t surprised at Bondi’s deflection, but they were disgusted by it.

1.

2.

3.

Absolutely ridiculous. Pam Bondi is the attorney general, not stock trader general. — Geoffrey Sorensen (@gsorensen.bsky.social) February 11, 2026 at 4:07 PM

4.

5.

Sure, child sex trafficking is bad. But did you know the Dow is doing well? — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) February 11, 2026 at 11:14 PM

6.

Pam Bondi is pure trash and an embarrassment to the legal profession and to what used to be a honorable institution – the DOJ. — Katie Phang (@katiephang.bsky.social) February 11, 2026 at 5:23 PM

7.

You weren't asked there to talk about the stock market Pam, you know this. — Merritt kelly (@merrittkelly1.bsky.social) February 11, 2026 at 4:11 PM

8.

9.

What a thing to hear as a rape victim. It didn’t matter what was done to you because the stock market is doing so well. — Tigernan Pournelle, Furious Irish🏳️‍🌈 (@tigerpournelle.bsky.social) February 11, 2026 at 4:27 PM

10.

11.