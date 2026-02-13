Donald Trump made a ridiculous comparison to prove he lowered petrol prices and it simply didn’t add up

Politics donald trump fail gas prices

Donald Trump’s biggest opponent isn’t Joe Biden or Kamala Harris or even up-and-comers like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It’s the truth.

Whenever the US President trots out statistics to prove his brilliance, he stumbles into a battle with fact-checkers that ultimately put everything he says into question.

The most recent example of Trump trying to paint a pretty picture for his followers was on the subject of gas prices around the country.

The President tried to prove prices have plumeted by over $5 a gallon by comparing prices between Iowa and California. Here’s what it sounded like.

Trump: I was in Iowa last week. Gas was $1.85 a gallon. A year and a half ago it was $7 in California pic.twitter.com/Inj9PvVPW4 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 11, 2026

No, the logic doesn’t hold up. California gas prices will always be higher than Iowa’s due to state tax differences.

It also doesn’t help that the numbers Trump used don’t seem to align with what locals in those states experienced recently.

It all added up to another avalanche of corrections from the Twitterati.

1.

It was 85°F in Miami last week.

A year and a half ago it was 20°F in Alaska.

I fixed the weather. — Ambrose Pike (@ambrose_pike) February 11, 2026

2.

I was in Dollar General last week and bought a Snickers for $1.85. A year and a half ago it was $7 in the Airport https://t.co/DEJe5abuXL — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) February 12, 2026

3.

Iowa resident here! This is untrue, if that even matters anymore. https://t.co/EN3acIg7CL — Frances Patano (@FrancesPatano) February 11, 2026

4.

Can someone tell me where the $1.85/gallon gas is at because it’s certainly not anywhere I’ve been in the past few months!!!!!!! https://t.co/gcEnzoqOrn — Zo 🙂 (@ohitszoie) February 12, 2026

5.

This 🍊🤡 has never put gas in a vehicle. https://t.co/TZeaNzShez — Brian Stuhr (@MemphisCatman) February 12, 2026

6.

Comparing gas from Iowa and California is about the dumbest thing. Not to mention, gas is no where near $1.85. — Michael Thompson Sr. (@TP318) February 11, 2026

7.

Does he know that Iowa is not in California? — Darci (@houselvrdarci) February 11, 2026

8.