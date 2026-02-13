Politics donald trump fail gas prices

Donald Trump made a ridiculous comparison to prove he lowered petrol prices and it simply didn’t add up

Saul Hutson. Updated February 13th, 2026

Donald Trump’s biggest opponent isn’t Joe Biden or Kamala Harris or even up-and-comers like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It’s the truth.

Whenever the US President trots out statistics to prove his brilliance, he stumbles into a battle with fact-checkers that ultimately put everything he says into question.

The most recent example of Trump trying to paint a pretty picture for his followers was on the subject of gas prices around the country.

The President tried to prove prices have plumeted by over $5 a gallon by comparing prices between Iowa and California. Here’s what it sounded like.

No, the logic doesn’t hold up. California gas prices will always be higher than Iowa’s due to state tax differences.

It also doesn’t help that the numbers Trump used don’t seem to align with what locals in those states experienced recently.

It all added up to another avalanche of corrections from the Twitterati.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2