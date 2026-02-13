Donald Trump said no other country than the US has mail-in ballots and was fact checked til he farted

US donald trump

Donald Trump is well aware of the drubbing he is likely to get in the American mid terms so it’s no wonder he’s been spending so much time talking about elections.

Specifically, how he can do everything in his power to make them as fair/outrageously and egregiously unfair as possible (delete according to taste).

What Trump really wants to do is bring an end to mail-in ballots, which is how nearly 30% of Americans voted at the last election. Because the president says no other country has mail-ins, so why should the United States?

Trump: “We’re the only country in the world that has mail in ballots” pic.twitter.com/5TM7YaCD7H — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2026

And that sound you can her is Trump being fact checked til he farted.

1.

Over 50 countries allow mail in voting — but anything can be a conspiracy if you just make shit up all of the time and hope no one knows how to Google basic facts. https://t.co/NLA9lxu90s — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) February 12, 2026

2.

This is of course complete horse shit, but it’s important to remember why Trump (and Elon) hate mail in voting. Mail in ballots can’t be hacked, leave a physical paper trail that lasts indefinitely, and are totally secure. Trump wasn’t able to steal 2020 because of them. https://t.co/mfImF0BuXU — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) February 12, 2026

3.

A list of countries that currently have mail-in voting: Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Netherlands

New… https://t.co/U3YoE9Lmcm — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) February 12, 2026

4.

But we are apparently the only country that has a fucking moron for a president — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) February 12, 2026

5.

So we’ve all just become pretty numb to just the flagrant lies, right? https://t.co/pvZCvgHPdM — Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 (@RichStapless) February 12, 2026

6.