Donald Trump said no other country than the US has mail-in ballots and was fact checked til he farted

John Plunkett. Updated February 13th, 2026

Donald Trump is well aware of the drubbing he is likely to get in the American mid terms so it’s no wonder he’s been spending so much time talking about elections.

Specifically, how he can do everything in his power to make them as fair/outrageously and egregiously unfair as possible (delete according to taste).

What Trump really wants to do is bring an end to mail-in ballots, which is how nearly 30% of Americans voted at the last election. Because the president says no other country has mail-ins, so why should the United States?

And that sound you can her is Trump being fact checked til he farted.

