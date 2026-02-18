US europe JD Vance

JD Vance just trolled the whole of Europe and these Europeans bit back in spectacular style

John Plunkett. Updated February 18th, 2026

The United States has moved further away from Europe since Donald Trump returned to the White House. Not literally – well, maybe an inch or three – but metaphorically, obviously. An awful long way.

And speaking of awful, here is vice president JD Vance explaining why America is so much better than Europe right now.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because these Europeans bit back in spectacular style, and you don’t arf love to see it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2