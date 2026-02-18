JD Vance just trolled the whole of Europe and these Europeans bit back in spectacular style

US europe JD Vance

The United States has moved further away from Europe since Donald Trump returned to the White House. Not literally – well, maybe an inch or three – but metaphorically, obviously. An awful long way.

And speaking of awful, here is vice president JD Vance explaining why America is so much better than Europe right now.

JD Vance on Europe: “They are doing a lot of things to sabotage themselves. We would like that to stop. We would like them to be an ally in the true sense of the word.” pic.twitter.com/wiP6ypl1aT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 17, 2026

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because these Europeans bit back in spectacular style, and you don’t arf love to see it.

Europe: running advanced economies, universal healthcare, actual vacations.

JD Vance: “Why are you hurting yourselves like this?” — _ (@SundaeDivine) February 17, 2026

Opportunistic simpleton who called Trump ‘America’s Hitler’ is lecturing fifty countries and 650 million people again. https://t.co/SA24pDXHP1 — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) February 18, 2026

And we really, really would like the US to stop threatening to invade Greenland and stop teaming up with Moscow, which if it could would love to attack NATO’s eastern flank. The audacity. The shamelessness. — Johanna Nyman (@JohannaNyman5) February 18, 2026

Vance is lying. He actually hates Europe https://t.co/D54t73thRk — Joni Askola (@joni_askola) February 17, 2026

How about Vance goes fuck himself I speak for all decent European countries when I say , we dont give a flying fuck what you think. You authoritarian cunt — Leeds Fella : Slava Ukraini (@FellaLeeds) February 17, 2026

However, we do not want and will not be an ally of someone who cooperates with and supports the world’s greatest criminal, Putin, or who makes imperialist claims to Greenland and Canada. So now you (USA) are out of luck. https://t.co/YkSEeTwqVc — Dominik Hasek (@hasek_dominik) February 18, 2026

