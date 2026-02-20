What’s something from the 2000s that disappeared without anyone noticing? – 17 parts of life that mysteriously vanished

Round Ups r/AskReddit

If you’re ancient enough to remember them, the 2000s don’t feel like that long ago at all. But a lot has changed since then.

Some things have improved, a lot of things have gotten worse, but it’s the little things that people seem to miss the most. Reddit user cucileeee decided to take stock by posing the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something from the 2000s that disappeared without anyone noticing?’

Take a trip down memory lane with these top replies…

1.

‘Those incessant ads for music compilation CDs you’d see every single night for years.’

-Calumface

2.

‘Having a disc drive in your laptop.’

-Low_Industry2524

3.

‘Literally color all the stores and restaurants used to be filled with color and now everything is minimalistic’

-BS202522

4.

‘Red eye in photos’

-hkedik

5.

‘Chalkboards in classroom’

-Appropriate_Music_24

6.

‘Ronald McDonald. In 2003 they totally phased him. Did it slowly, though, so no one would really notice.’

-Prestigious-Bad8263

7.

‘Payphones’

-Repulsive-Owl-9466

8.

‘Ashtrays’

-UnleashThePwnies

9.