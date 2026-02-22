A local council had an absolutely savage Facebook response to an ignorant comment about Ramadan and it will honestly restore your faith in humanity

Life Facebook lent ramadan

Last week, the beginnings of Ramadan and Lent coincided for the first time in decades.

Muslims observed the first full day of Ramadan on Wednesday, which was also Ash Wednesday, which kicks off Christians’ 40-day observance of Lent.

This week something rare happens – the start of Lent and Ramadan coincide. For both Christians and Muslims, it’s a time of fasting, prayer and renewal. While some may choose to focus on our differences, in London we’ll be united by our desire to deepen our connections with what… — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) February 18, 2026

Now, cut to the Facebook page of Bedford Borough Council. On Tuesday, it posted a simple message to mark Ramadan, saying: “Happy Ramadan for all members of our community who are observing their fast. The month of Ramadan is also known for prayer, reflection, and community.”

The next day, Wednesday, it posted a message for Lent, saying: “Wishing Bedford Borough a Happy Lent, the period of 40 days when many Christians may choose to give up certain luxuries and make space to reflect, pray, and read the Bible to prepare for the celebrations of Easter.”

Which prompted a comment from one follower named Maggie, who asked: “Funny you put Ramadan and eid up first. Its a Christian country first and foremost.”

And then the Council’s page owner replied. And it’s one for the ages.

The reply reads:

“Ramadan began on February 17. That is why we put our Ramadan message on social media yesterday. Lent began today, which is why our Lent message went on social media one day later.

The date of Lent is determined by the church calendar, rooted in the decisions of the Council of Nicaea (325 AD). The official start of Ramadan traditionally depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

Bedford Borough Council holds no authority over the Council of Nicaea and was not responsible for the creation of the moon 4.53 billion years ago.”

Maggie didn’t seem to have a response to that. What can you even say when you’re burned so badly?!

The comment has since gone wildly viral across social media.

