What’s the worst thing that’s happened to you on your birthday? – 17 disasters that spoiled people’s big day

Round Ups r/AskUK

The idea of bad things happening on a birthday has caught people’s imaginations recently, what certain stories making the headlines.

It’s not just high profile people who have had bad birthdays though. Thanks to this question put to r/AskUK by happylurker233, we know that even regular people can have their big day ruined by unfortunate timing:

‘Maybe prince Andrew will be scrolling for a cheer up since he was arrested at 8am on his 66th birthday. What was your worst birthday?’

Here are the top replies from people who will be wishing for better birthdays in the future…

1.

‘My shitty ex left me in Edinburgh at a museum on my own as he was bored and just wanted to go to the pub. At the time I didn’t drink. On the same bday holiday he wanted to keep drinking at a bar but i wanted to head back to the hotel. Then he got moody at me for deciding to leave. Left him drunk on the train back at York. He was acting like a drunken ass harassing somebody. He still annoyingly found his way back to our Hull flat a few hours later. ‘While it’s my bday today. Having a nice chilled day with my partner. I’m at the pub. He’s doing yet more charity shops. And he’s emotionally healthy enough to not be moody with me if I want to do my own thing sometimes’

-Demiboy94

2.

‘Found out my boyfriend had been cheating on me with my best friend, that was a rough one.’

-fickle_tartan

3.

‘Well, one year, I was born. Then it’s been downhill ever since.’

-adreddit298

4.

‘Knelt on a putrified frog at the fancy picnic.’

-GeggingIn

5.

‘My 13th birthday I started my first every period. I had a sleepover with 2 girls who hadn’t started theirs yet. My sister accidentally walked in on me in the bathroom trying to change my sanitary towel and they both saw. I was mortified and ended up sending them home and crying all night.’

-PopperDilly

6.

‘My mum asked me to visit. ‘When I got there, she needed me to dig a grave for her dog.’

-Old_Introduction_395

7.

‘5 years old. Party at McDonald’s for my classmates. I wanted a cheeseburger. As a majority of the rest of the kids wanted a hamburger, it was deemed easier if I just had a hamburger too. ‘They also locked me in the fridge for 30 seconds. ‘I’m still paying for therapy.’

-cglotr

8.

‘I missed most of my 4th birthday party because I got my head caught in a railing and had to wait for the fire brigade to come and get me out.’

-Sure-Present-3398

9.