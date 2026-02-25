Someone boasted about how cheap it was to produce this AI-slop Matrix rip-off, and got red-pilled into reality – 17 top takedowns

Entertainment A.I.

There’s no denying that A.I. imaging is improving in leaps and bounds, but the issues of its environmental impact and loss of employment for skilled creative workers remain a barrier to its widespread acceptance.

And – as this Matrix rip-off shows – it still has a long way to go to be convincing, not to mention its current inability to produce anything original.

A single Matrix-style scene costs $10M+ in Hollywood. But it is created in 2 minutes with one prompt. Seedance 2.0 Made this possible 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LAuaHNJxm9 — WasifAI (@doctorwasif) February 22, 2026

WasifAI’s boast wasn’t the crowd-pleaser they may have expected.

And yet… you would not have been able to create this without the Matrix https://t.co/8xC0zzBorb — … (@Unkle_K) February 22, 2026

Actually, the ten million Hollywood spent made this possible. Seedance 2.0 just copied it. https://t.co/LdCmLLLI0z — Robert Meyer Burnett, Viceroy of Verisimilitude (@RMBee) February 22, 2026

This piece of trash is a good way to actually better appreciate how well directed and choreographed the original is.

Only meaningful blows deserve a cut and when a change in fight strategy or a block happens, there us a 180 deg flip.

Notice also how the rhythm of the fight and… https://t.co/s251hjYKix pic.twitter.com/P92URa1Ru2 — VIKARE (@vikare06) February 22, 2026

A single scene like this costs $10M+ in Hollywood. But this was created in two minutes with one prompt. https://t.co/ojEEgQyMZB pic.twitter.com/Ux8776ibAP — Melian Refugee (@escapefrommelos) February 22, 2026

The only reason we recognize this shot is because the Matrix has emotional resonance with us. We know Neo. We know Agent Smith. Without the story of the Matrix, or the brand elements that we recognize, this is just two dudes fighting, and no one cares about that. Hollywood… https://t.co/HBkqjMkocu — ST (@seyitaylor) February 22, 2026

Don’t blanket call AI slop… watch it and pick out every little chunk of slop. “God your consistency got really slopped” “why are these fight scenes full of slop fighters not even touching each other?” “Your character’s voice keeps slopping into other people” “oh my gosh can we… https://t.co/AHfyZ2dbM6 — Jessie Star (@JessieStarTF) February 24, 2026

No, it has cost $10M + whatever GPU was sacrificed in making of this soulless footage.

Also, this unauthorized use of actual actors' likeness infringes on publicity and copyright laws.

But hey, you do you. https://t.co/YHhgXZfNtA — ⭐⭐ ◈ Comms Open ◈ (@HepariArt) February 24, 2026

you clearly didnt understand The Matrix https://t.co/ycPyKTRWAJ — calaboca.co (@bisualvoy) February 23, 2026

