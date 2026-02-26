‘When did you realise you were dating an idiot?’ – 21 people unable to hide their monumental dumbness

Life dating r/AskReddit

When it comes to dating it’s always important to give people the benefit of the doubt and not bin them off for some trifling reason before you’ve properly got to know them. However, sometimes they will do something that is such a red flag it just can’t be ignored.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after Exhausted_Skeleton posed this succinct question…

When did you realise you were dating an idiot?

And people were queuing up with stories of people who demonstrated their undeniable stupidity, like these…

1.

‘He told me he only buys the Campells’s sipping soups that are packaged in plastic because the metal cans of soup ‘always break his microwaves’. Not… not that he broke the microwave with a can of soup one time. He said they ALWAYS break his microwaves. Plural.’

–do_u_hav_warrant

2.

‘We were going to a hotel. We had some leftovers from our nice dinner in the car but there was no fridge in the hotel room. He put it UNDER THE CAR in the hotel parking lot to keep it cold. Raccoons ate the leftovers.’

–OvulatingWildly

3.

‘She wanted to celebrate getting her boating license by taking her father’s speed boat to Hawaii… from Los Angeles, CA. When questioned about the distances involved in such a journey, she said we could pack some sandwiches. I like to thinks she’s still floating out there in the middle of the Pacific.’

–Agamaagama

4.

‘She asked if they spoke English where I was planning on visiting… I was going to England.’

–LikeASewingMachine

5.

‘When he couldn’t find toilet paper and instead of going across the street to the gas station, instead of using paper towels and throwing them away, instead of jumping in the shower to clean up, instead of calling one of his friends who lived only two buildings down, he instead used CLOROX WIPES and then called me at work, an hour away to yell about how badly his asshole burned.’

–Moral_Dilettante0964

6.

‘Once I remarked that I use the dictionary function on my phone everyday. He said ‘I pretty much know all the words’. Okay.’

–forgotten_my_mantra

7.

‘When I moved in with my gf, we agreed that I would pay 1/3 of the utility bill since she has a teenager that also lived with her and uses a lot of power and water. A couple months in she asked me to look up her portion of the bill. I said it was about $150. She asks me how I remember that. I told her mine was $75 and hers would always be double mine. She lost her cool and started going off about how I was supposed to pay a third of the bill and that she’s paying 75%. She literally couldn’t wrap her head around the fact that 2/3 is double 1/3. It took me probably close to a half hour to actually explain it in a way that she understood. And I tried everything, starting with saying that I pay for one person and she pays for two, two is double one. Definitely not one of her finest moments.’

–djob13

8.

‘I ended up dating ‘idiot’ adjacent. I went overseas during junior year of high school. Visited Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Sweden and Norway. Got back home and was visiting with my girlfriend, her twin sister and their father. Father asked me where I went and after I listed the countries, the sister said in a very confused voice “I thought you went to Europe?” The father looked at me and said that I was dating the smart one. The twin also had no idea that pipes were hollow. She thought they were solid.’

–ksobby

9.

‘Cooking pasta. He insisted on keeping the water low-medium and never high enough to boil. Would get mad at me for turning the temp up to boil because ‘the water will burn’.’

–mermaidofsteel

10.