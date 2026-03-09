Donald Trump went golfing with his billionaire buddies while Iran burns and these each of these 15 responses totally aced it

US donald trump Iran

The US continues to attack Iran, resulting in disturbing scenes of literal fire and brimstone.

Imagine watching these horrors and genuinely believing the US is there to help the Iranian people https://t.co/r2g289pFMa — mason (@onehandpolitics) March 8, 2026

The man who set this all into motion must be torn up inside.

Let’s see how the President of the United States is handling the burden of inciting an unprovoked war with a sovereign nation…

BREAKING: As Trump continues to deploy US troops to the Middle East to fight a foreign war with Iran, as gas prices shoot through the roof, and as we are seeing horrific job losses, Donald Trump is playing golf with his billionaire friends in the comfort of his own home, while… pic.twitter.com/Y3H4e3dAto — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 8, 2026

Trump may flip-flop on the issues as soon as he needs to garner new votes, but he remains steadfast in his commitment to weekend tee times.

Here’s hoping he wins some sort of golf trophy to fill the Nobel Peace Prize-sized hole in his heart, because his reputation as a peacemaker is taking a hit.

Twitter was outright repulsed by the President’s completely selfish behavior.

1.

Must be nice to have no moral compass, or the desire to find one. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) March 8, 2026

2.

Our bases are being bombed.

Our embassies are under attack.

Thousands of Americans are stranded.

Innocent Iranians are being murdered, including hundreds of children.

We’re spending a billion dollars a day to wage an illegal war which has resulted in the deaths of 6 US soldiers… https://t.co/q2opFWndiE — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 8, 2026

3.

As US troops deploy to the Middle East. As gas prices spike. As 92,000 jobs vanish in a single month. As scores of children die in elementary schools. As acid rain falls over Tehran. As Switzerland breaks 200 years of neutrality to call it a war crime. As Iran announces a… pic.twitter.com/7YA5qkCOJB — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 8, 2026

4.

Same cap he wore to the dignified transfer of our fallen at Dover. Zero awareness.

Zero empathy. https://t.co/hVUvdCSNXR — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) March 8, 2026

5.

BREAKING: As war rages in the Middle East, gas prices skyrocket, and jobs disappear, Donald Trump is golfing. This is an insult to the American Presidency and American people. pic.twitter.com/Cz1PAl6aks — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) March 8, 2026

6.

Imagine if Obama had launcehd a full-scale war and then….Oh, never mind. https://t.co/sEsT1E1mKb — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 8, 2026

