What’s a healthy habit that’s actually completely made up? – 17 hacks that aren’t as beneficial as you think

When it comes to staying fit and healthy, there’s so much conflicting advice it can be difficult to know where to start.

Do 10K steps a day make a difference? Does doing a cleanse really make you feel better? Goddesslana_01 wanted to separate fact from fiction, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a “healthy habit” that’s actually completely made up?’

‘Doing a “cleanse” or getting “rid of toxins”.’

-belongtotherain

‘The colonics people with the creative enemas. They just want to have their bottoms tickled but call it a cleanse.’

-ladybugseattle

‘The whole ‘anabolic window’ thing where you HAVE to get protein within 30 minutes of working out or your muscles won’t grow. total broscience that got repeated so much everyone believed it. turns out your body doesn’t care if you eat an hour later or even a few hours later, overall daily intake matters way more than timing’

-WhyIsIt27

‘Not all of the benefits of cold plunging are made up but some are and others can be quite exaggerated’

-Advanced_Narwhal_949

‘Anything about alcohol being healthy’

-caseybvdc74

‘Cutting gluten. Unless you have Celiac disease, a wheat allergy, or an actual gluten sensitivity, specifically cutting gluten does nothing for your health.’

-CA1900

‘Hot water with lemon first thing in the morning to “detoxify”. ‘Drinking water = good for hydration. Everything else about it = nonsense.’

-latelyimawake

‘Getting 10,000 steps a day. The number was thought up without any basis in science. It just seems like a good round number that was achievable in a day. It later turned out to be a good target based on data accrued by people using step counters.’

-Kyadagum_Dulgadee

