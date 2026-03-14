Donald Trump posted an old picture of him at military academy and was absolutely roasted to the Vietnam War era and back

News donald trump Iran US

With the US currently at war in Iran for reasons nobody can really pin down, it makes sense that Donald Trump would want to bolster his military bona fides.

Which would explain why he posted this throwback image of him posing with his parents at military academy.

Of course, sharing the image just reminded everyone that Trump’s military record is, erm, not anything to brag about.

Trump graduated from New York Military Academy in 1964.The Vietnam War was raging at the time, but Trump was able to defer the draft by attending college.

Then, after graduation, he famously used a diagnosis of bone spurs in his feet to avoid the draft again. Trump never ended up serving.

All of which people online were more than happy to point out in response to the picture.

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Sadly, young Donald’s brilliant military career was interrupted by the unfortunate outbreak of the Vietnam War. pic.twitter.com/gsNSU9jaG5 — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) March 13, 2026

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Tragic. Such a promising career. https://t.co/b40cXXoMQq — Qvintus Johan 🇺🇦🚜 (@QvintusJohan) March 13, 2026

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It was a camp for wayward boys with uniforms. Bitch, please. https://t.co/5wRi5ekl6e — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 13, 2026

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That was a boarding school not actual military. What a cheap shot this is while American soldiers are dying. https://t.co/uZjz5LmPh1 — Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) March 13, 2026

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It’s so good they post this the day he sends 2000 more Marines to war while shipping back bodies of 6 more KIA https://t.co/shbCM0wHUd — Mike Prysner (@MikePrysner) March 13, 2026

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future cap'n bone spurs, the Deferral King of Noo Yawk. https://t.co/sC6Pj0C5AQ — Geoff McGivern (@Geoff_McGivern) March 13, 2026

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What a legendary military career he would have had if it wasn’t for those pesky bone spurs. https://t.co/lRmSP8BvIz — Veterans For Responsible Leadership (@VetsForRL) March 13, 2026

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That’s the type of school they sent the “troubled boys” to, not affiliated with the actual US Armed Services. It’s like where they sent Frances in Malcolm in the Middle.

It’s cute Trump tried to make the war drum beat about him, though. — K80 Dubz (@BSideLiberty) March 13, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/RapidResponse47