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Donald Trump posted an old picture of him at military academy and was absolutely roasted to the Vietnam War era and back

Michael White. Updated March 14th, 2026

With the US currently at war in Iran for reasons nobody can really pin down, it makes sense that Donald Trump would want to bolster his military bona fides.

Which would explain why he posted this throwback image of him posing with his parents at military academy.

Of course, sharing the image just reminded everyone that Trump’s military record is, erm, not anything to brag about.

Trump graduated from New York Military Academy in 1964.The Vietnam War was raging at the time, but Trump was able to defer the draft by attending college.

Then, after graduation, he famously used a diagnosis of bone spurs in his feet to avoid the draft again. Trump never ended up serving.

All of which people online were more than happy to point out in response to the picture.

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Source: Twitter/X/RapidResponse47