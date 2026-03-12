Donald Trump danced while the Middle East burns and this French news channel’s devastating response will surely not be bettered

News donald trump Iran

America’s war with Iran is plunging the Middle East and the entire global economy into chaos, but that doesn’t mean that it’s anything but normal service for Donald Trump, who appears to be having the time of his life right now.

We say this after the American president visited Kentucky to give one of his trademark rambles to around a thousand or so of his adoring acolytes, and he finished it by busting a few trademark Trump ‘moves’, complete with the Village People’s YMCA, obviously.

TRUMP DANCE: Following his speech in Hebron, Kentucky, President Trump showed the crowd his signature moves. pic.twitter.com/Uo1uiGe0KN — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 11, 2026

Not everyone appreciated it as much as Fox News, obviously.

1.

2.

People are going to look back in history and say.

“How did this clown get elected” And “who the hell would vote for this guy”? — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) March 11, 2026

3.

U.S. service members killed. Girls killed at school in Iran by U.S. bombing. Trump is a psychopath. https://t.co/fFK6O4XKHa — Nancy Levine Stearns (@nancylevine) March 11, 2026

4.

Looking like a complete IDI0T‼️ — Esta (@TheOnlyEsta) March 11, 2026

5.

The somber dignity while the nation is at war was the appropriate message…. https://t.co/YIMIiQVDNc — Fred Tee 🇺🇲 (@TencicFred) March 11, 2026

But the most devastating comeback was surely this French news channel, LCI, which covered it split screen style, simultaneously sharing what Trump was up to and the terrifying reality of his actions in the Middle East.

Trump, like a demented latter-day Nero, dancing to YMCA as the world’s economy burns 👇 🇫🇷 24-hr news @LCI split-screen pic.twitter.com/crrYC2O60S — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) March 12, 2026

Devastatingly done (as shared by @AlexTaylorNews over on Twitter).

Can’t argue with this. Well done France. https://t.co/gOTvdrpEzR — La Dama Bruja🇪🇸🇪🇺FBPE🌹 (@JulieLeyGibbs) March 12, 2026

