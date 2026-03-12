News donald trump Iran

Donald Trump danced while the Middle East burns and this French news channel’s devastating response will surely not be bettered

John Plunkett. Updated March 12th, 2026

America’s war with Iran is plunging the Middle East and the entire global economy into chaos, but that doesn’t mean that it’s anything but normal service for Donald Trump, who appears to be having the time of his life right now.

We say this after the American president visited Kentucky to give one of his trademark rambles to around a thousand or so of his adoring acolytes, and he finished it by busting a few trademark Trump ‘moves’, complete with the Village People’s YMCA, obviously.

Not everyone appreciated it as much as Fox News, obviously.

But the most devastating comeback was surely this French news channel, LCI, which covered it split screen style, simultaneously sharing what Trump was up to and the terrifying reality of his actions in the Middle East.

Devastatingly done (as shared by @AlexTaylorNews over on Twitter).

