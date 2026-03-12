Trump says he started the war with Iran to keep the US out of a war with Iran, in case you were worried he might not have a solid reason – 23 exasperated responses

US donald trump Iran

We’re truly through the US looking glass, with Donald Trump’s claims and counter-claims even testing the patience of his usually faithful yes-men over at Fox News.

On Wednesday, we spotted Fox reporter Peter Doocy trying to get some sense out of the commander-in-chief, with as much success as you’d expect.

Doocy: You just said it is a little excursion and you said it is a war, so which one is it?. President Trump: Well, it's both. It’s an excursion that will keep us out of a war. pic.twitter.com/rwIVSe24FO — Acyn (@Acyn) March 11, 2026

It’s an excursion for the US, but a war for Iran, and it’s going to keep the US out of being in a war. Glad they got that cleared up. Where’s ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV’ when you need it?

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

We needed to start a war to avoid a war. https://t.co/JK6HF0iHqh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 11, 2026

He’s a damn idiot, can’t see how MAGA is not embarrassed. https://t.co/z01f40SRIs — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 11, 2026

Uh oh, Fox News reporter getting tired of Trump’s doublespeak https://t.co/n1ZHObZfnX — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 11, 2026

Easier for us?!?

Imagine hearing this as the family members of one of the 8 U.S. service members we have lost so far. https://t.co/R4mx5G601Y — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 11, 2026

We lost servicemembers. https://t.co/MuEcuBYO45 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 11, 2026

It’s a war. It’s a military operation. It’s an excursion. Iran started it. Israel started it. We started it. It’s ending now. It’s just beginning. It’s been going on for 47 years. https://t.co/GaKCOZr0WB — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 11, 2026

Know what was also a short excursion? pic.twitter.com/jP6RrLmamX — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 11, 2026

The level of cognitive dissonance and doublethink necessary to operate within MAGA’s sphere of stupid is honestly astounding — (((Roddy Goblinsburg))) (@Goblinsburg) March 11, 2026

Nothing in the definition of "excursion" includes bombs. pic.twitter.com/3ZHDT1UxYn — StrategicAmbiguity 🌻Beth🐿 (@madamsecepisode) March 11, 2026

War is super easy when you spend it golfing and hanging out with your donors at your moldy beach club. https://t.co/kL6bbUzi6o — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 11, 2026

