US donald trump Iran

Trump says he started the war with Iran to keep the US out of a war with Iran, in case you were worried he might not have a solid reason – 23 exasperated responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 12th, 2026

We’re truly through the US looking glass, with Donald Trump’s claims and counter-claims even testing the patience of his usually faithful yes-men over at Fox News.

On Wednesday, we spotted Fox reporter Peter Doocy trying to get some sense out of the commander-in-chief, with as much success as you’d expect.

It’s an excursion for the US, but a war for Iran, and it’s going to keep the US out of being in a war. Glad they got that cleared up. Where’s ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV’ when you need it?

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2