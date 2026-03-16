US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump demanded NATO help fight his war against Iran and the rest of the world (well, nearly) responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated March 16th, 2026

It’s been more than two weeks now since Donald Trump launched his war in Iran and if you listened to him or his secretary of defence, sorry, war Pete Hegseth it couldn’t possibly be going any better.

Except the reality of what people are seeing and hearing with their own eyes and ears suggests something different, something very different indeed.

And Trump surely came closest to saying it himself when he called on NATO to get off their proverbials and come help the war effort.

And there was no end of people only happy to tell him where to stick his request. It wasn’t quite the entire world telling him precisely where to go. Just most of it.

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