Donald Trump demanded NATO help fight his war against Iran and the rest of the world (well, nearly) responded as one

US donald trump Iran

It’s been more than two weeks now since Donald Trump launched his war in Iran and if you listened to him or his secretary of defence, sorry, war Pete Hegseth it couldn’t possibly be going any better.

Except the reality of what people are seeing and hearing with their own eyes and ears suggests something different, something very different indeed.

And Trump surely came closest to saying it himself when he called on NATO to get off their proverbials and come help the war effort.

Trump on Strait of Hormuz: “Really, I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their territory … they should help us. You could make the case that maybe we shouldn’t be there at all, because we don’t need it. We have a lot of oil.” pic.twitter.com/y97MflXvLs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2026

And there was no end of people only happy to tell him where to stick his request. It wasn’t quite the entire world telling him precisely where to go. Just most of it.

1.

So, the USA has “100%” destroyed Iranian military capacity, and totally won the war (4 times at least), and, after all that winning, Trump is “demanding” other countries come in to “help us”.

Yeah, its going well, really well…. https://t.co/nLelb5xiFA — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) March 16, 2026

2.

If you are going to demand that allies get involved in your war, maybe you should plan that war with them instead of shitting in their backyard and begging them to clean it up? https://t.co/5dDZy39sLN — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) March 16, 2026

3.

Starts shit he can’t finish, then demands countries he consistently cunts off join him in his arseholery. We didn’t ask you to be there pissflap, in fact you didn’t even give a heads up. So why don’t you fuck off, the sane world is fucking sick of you & your cock-waving antics. https://t.co/j3iD5pCXF8 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) March 16, 2026

4.

Such a stupidity!

Trump started the war so he is responsible.

Trump has raised the global oil price so he is responsible and the price hike hits all regardless of where they get their oil.

How can the U.S. have such a dumb & rude president? https://t.co/kukdnGP5Jr — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) March 16, 2026

5.

He’s begging like a dog after telling everyone the U.S. already won and didn’t need any help https://t.co/6cbllH6VxB — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 16, 2026

6.

So he started a war that should never have been started that he can’t finish and is now demanding others join https://t.co/hveWzURqFa — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 16, 2026

7.

Dude was threatening to invade Greenland a few weeks ago https://t.co/6OuyaXOcGY — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) March 16, 2026

8.

I thought that they had won already. https://t.co/zoFjhWOpfb — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 16, 2026

9.

After a year of threatening to go to war with one NATO ally, a boorish campaign to treat another as a colony of the U.S., and the denigration of all who fought and died for America in Afghanistan, he has the gall to say this. pic.twitter.com/iV0hrWSeOL — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) March 15, 2026

10.