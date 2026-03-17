US donald trump vladimir putin

Donald Trump claimed that Putin fears the US, and the internet couldn’t stop laughing long enough to swallow it – 15 continent-sized chinny reckons

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 17th, 2026

It appears that Donald Trump’s delusions of unlimited power are growing too big for his ever-open mouth to suppress.

Yes, he has enormous power as the President of the USA, and he’s also dismantled some of the mechanisms that would otherwise have held him in check, but this little trip to Fantasy Island is delusional on a ‘this combover looks good on me’ level.

Oh, yes – ask Putin. Honest Vlad Putin, as he’s known to those of his mates who haven’t mysteriously fallen out of a window. We’re not sure whether Trump was trying to persuade other people or himself, but we can guarantee it didn’t work with this lot.

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This seems nearer the mark.

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Donald Trump mocked Starmer for consulting his team on whether to send ships to Iran, and the thinking world replied as one – 19 resounding facepalms

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab