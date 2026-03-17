Donald Trump claimed that Putin fears the US, and the internet couldn’t stop laughing long enough to swallow it – 15 continent-sized chinny reckons

US donald trump vladimir putin

It appears that Donald Trump’s delusions of unlimited power are growing too big for his ever-open mouth to suppress.

Yes, he has enormous power as the President of the USA, and he’s also dismantled some of the mechanisms that would otherwise have held him in check, but this little trip to Fantasy Island is delusional on a ‘this combover looks good on me’ level.

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump says it was "terrible" of Keir Starmer to not get involved in the Iran war "We requested two aircraft carriers which they had and he didn't really want to do it… I was not happy… they should be involved enthusiastically" pic.twitter.com/syVfSuAleV — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 16, 2026

President Donald Trump says he "was not happy with the UK," over Prime Minister Keir Starmer's response to the Iran war. "They should be involved enthusiastically," he continued, comparing it to how the US supported the UK's efforts in Ukraine. #DonaldTrump #US #UK #Iran pic.twitter.com/cQrgVUxfZS — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 16, 2026

Trump: "Putin fears us. He has no fear of Europe whatsoever." pic.twitter.com/MFGYb9rj9F — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2026

President Trump, "I was very upset with, not upset. I was not happy with the UK" "We've been protecting these countries for years with NATO, because NATO is us" "You can ask Putin. Putin fears us, he has no fear of Europe whatsoever" pic.twitter.com/fRsove9QwJ — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 16, 2026

Oh, yes – ask Putin. Honest Vlad Putin, as he’s known to those of his mates who haven’t mysteriously fallen out of a window. We’re not sure whether Trump was trying to persuade other people or himself, but we can guarantee it didn’t work with this lot.

1.

Donald Trump claims that Putin fears us. Putin is laughing all the way to the bank right now after Donald Trump started a war in Iran. pic.twitter.com/2pmWoYYXRV — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 16, 2026

2.

Trump just said with a straight face that “Putin fears the United States of America.” Russia shrugs off sanctions, cashes in on oil, and hands Iran targeting data on American forces. Putin is running circles around him. If this is fear, I’d hate to see what respect looks like. pic.twitter.com/fGs543t0Gw — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 16, 2026

3.

If Russia truly feared the U.S., it wouldn’t be helping Iran target American bases in the region. https://t.co/6T82Qy1OH4 — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) March 16, 2026

4.

Trump repeatedly announces that he is Putin's lapdog https://t.co/WfVooPnBHI — Bluebird pooped an X (@bluebirdpoopies) March 16, 2026

5.

Doesn’t look like it… pic.twitter.com/MNyu3HlpFU — The Sanity Annex (@thesanityannex) March 16, 2026

6.

He’s helping the Iranians target our troops and Trump rewarded him by removing oil sanctions, but sure, Putin fears us. 😂 https://t.co/tHCxS0oPHK — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 16, 2026

7.

Putin fears you 🤣 He plays you like a violin. 🎻 — Emily (@skittleshotpack) March 16, 2026

8.

Putin just made a billion dollars off of selling oil to our allies. Putin saw a simpleton in Trump and took full advantage of it. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 16, 2026

9.

Europe so weak yet he is begging Europe for help https://t.co/3erGL2QSYx — 🇵🇹✠ ☫ (@GNCL1139) March 16, 2026

10.

so why didn't he stop the war? https://t.co/S3ktkwW8iO — yev (@YevKopiika) March 16, 2026

11.

He's never read a history book has he? https://t.co/mEFYX4RFjn — Sir Norman of Nowhere. 🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam67) March 16, 2026

12.

As Sarah Palin would say, you can hear Putin laughing from Alaska. https://t.co/twt7P98td8 — a plain spoken woman (@plainspoken2025) March 16, 2026

13.

Putin didn't look very scared walking down that red carpet of yours. In fact, he looked pleased.

It’s not only about power; it’s about how you wield it. https://t.co/GQuXhd7zI9 — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) March 16, 2026

14.

Yeah, he has so much fear of the guy who rolls out the red carpet for him, claps hands when he sees him, and goes out of his way to try to publicly embarrass the leader of the country he invaded. https://t.co/UVwefWjBsb — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 16, 2026

15.

This seems nearer the mark.

AND TRXMP FEARS THE EPSTEIN FILES‼️ https://t.co/ZeeNXVOIix — Esta (@TheOnlyEsta) March 16, 2026

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Donald Trump mocked Starmer for consulting his team on whether to send ships to Iran, and the thinking world replied as one – 19 resounding facepalms

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab