Donald Trump mocked Starmer for consulting his team on whether to send ships to Iran, and the thinking world replied as one – 19 resounding facepalms

US donald trump Keir Starmer

Donald Trump’s messaging on Iran has been as erratic as it can be.

He’s won the war, he hasn’t yet won the war. Iran has no more firepower, it has too much firepower for the US to face alone. Trump’s not interested in help that comes late, he really needs the help of Europe.

Nobody knows what he’s talking about – and we mean nobody …including him.

Keir Starmer has come in for particularly harsh criticism, and appears to have taken up residence, rent-free, in the president’s head.

He seemed particularly aggrieved that the UK PM would need to consult cabinet members and experts before committing the country’s ships to get involved with either the initial attack or whatever plan they (probably don’t) have to clear the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump: "The prime minster of UK told me 'I'm meeting with my team to make a determination.' I said, 'You don't need to meet with a team. You're the prime minster. You can make your own. Why do you need to meet with your team to find out if you're gonna send some mine sweepers or… pic.twitter.com/1P1TtHtB8t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2026

“Why do you need to meet with your team?” sounds like an essay question on the parliamentary system from a Politics A level paper.

He really wouldn’t let it lie.

🚨 WATCH: Donald Trump says Britain used to be "the Rolls Royce of allies" but he's "very disappointed" Keir Starmer didn't do more to help in the Middle East "The Prime Minister is a nice man, I think he is a very nice guy" pic.twitter.com/GFlKkbtUfN — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 16, 2026

While the Maga accounts were quick to line up behind their cult leader, people who understand parliamentary democracy found themselves – sometimes reluctantly – completely with Starmer.

1.

Trump said of Starmer "You're the Prime Minister. Why do you have to meet with your team to find out whether or not you send some mine sweepers?'"

Exactly – why can't Starmer be an authoritarian moron surrounded by cowardly sycophants? — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) March 16, 2026

2.

And there it is. A Prime Minister who consults with his team ( which includes experts) versus a President who makes his mind up on his own… dangerous dangerous man. https://t.co/mfgK4jeFPn — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) March 16, 2026

3.

Trump accidentally articulated why US presidents have too much power. https://t.co/V7HmisLr7l — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) March 16, 2026

4.

“You don’t need to seek advice from anyone you can just jump head first into an illegal war with absolutely no plan for what happens afterwards” — David (@Zero_4) March 16, 2026

5.

Yeah yeah… you no longer shock us Trump. The only thing that really interests most of us in the UK is whether you’re going to live long enough to go to jail. I hope you do. https://t.co/oJMhapzYYk — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) March 16, 2026

6.

He has no idea how Cabinet government works. Starmer's not the head of state. When PMs act unilaterally it goes badly for them. https://t.co/O5byylajNQ — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) March 16, 2026

7.

Demonstrating that the UK isn’t a dictatorship subject to the irrational knee-jerk decisions of a single egotistical megalomaniac.

Sounds like a good thing to me. — Rob Hoole (@HooleRob) March 16, 2026

8.

Trump ridicules Starmer for seeking advice before taking action. That sheds light on the disorder within his own administration. Lack of planning and foresight. Always acting on impulse. — JA (@peris_ja) March 16, 2026

9.

Confirming he doesn’t consult with anyone on even complex issues and handles the country like his privately held family business. https://t.co/V8QxaaNluh — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) March 16, 2026

10.