US donald trump Keir Starmer

Donald Trump mocked Starmer for consulting his team on whether to send ships to Iran, and the thinking world replied as one – 19 resounding facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 17th, 2026

Donald Trump’s messaging on Iran has been as erratic as it can be.

He’s won the war, he hasn’t yet won the war.

Iran has no more firepower, it has too much firepower for the US to face alone.

Trump’s not interested in help that comes late, he really needs the help of Europe.

Nobody knows what he’s talking about – and we mean nobody …including him.

Keir Starmer has come in for particularly harsh criticism, and appears to have taken up residence, rent-free, in the president’s head.

He seemed particularly aggrieved that the UK PM would need to consult cabinet members and experts before committing the country’s ships to get involved with either the initial attack or whatever plan they (probably don’t) have to clear the Strait of Hormuz.

“Why do you need to meet with your team?” sounds like an essay question on the parliamentary system from a Politics A level paper.

He really wouldn’t let it lie.

While the Maga accounts were quick to line up behind their cult leader, people who understand parliamentary democracy found themselves – sometimes reluctantly – completely with Starmer.

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