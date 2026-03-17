Trump referred to Gavin Newsom as the President of the USA while he was in the middle of mocking the governor’s cognitive abilites – 19 exploded irony meters

US donald trump Gavin newsom

A lot has happened since the 2024 US presidential election campaign. Let’s face it, under Trump, a lot has happened since last week.

However, if you cast your mind back to the campaign, you’ll no doubt remember the relentless barrage of articles, clips and comments about President Joe Biden’s mental decline after the 80-year-old stumbled over his words on a few occasions. It came from mainstream news outlets, the Trump camp, and social media.

With that in mind, it’s becoming increasingly baffling that the same level of scrutiny isn’t being levelled at Trump, who can’t seem to go a day without exhibiting signs that the old “Person, woman, man, camera, TV” test might be long overdue for a rerun.

In the latest example, the Oval Office Oaf was wittering on about his SAVE Act – the law that would disenfranchise a whole raft of Americans when the midterm elections run in November. Correction – if the midterm elections run in November. He fired out some barbs at the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, who has publicly spoken about his severe dyslexia, as well as his opposition to the SAVE Act.

Here’s what Trump had to say about him.

Trump: Gavin Newscum has admitted that he is that he has learning disabilities. I think a president should not have learning disabilities. The president of the United States, Gavin Newscum, admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia, everything about him is dumb pic.twitter.com/TMBmOPpn68 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 16, 2026

Firstly, dyslexia isn’t related to IQ, and it’s not ‘highly controversial’ to say that it should bar someone from the presidency, it’s just abelist nonsense.

This is blatant ableism but combined with his desire to not see disabled veterans, reveals a deep truth about Donald Trump: He does not think people with disabilities should be in public life. https://t.co/kVMbZ9SSc6 — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) March 16, 2026

Secondly, in case Captain Bonespurs hadn’t noticed, Gavin Newsom isn’t the president. His press office weighed in.

The media needs to start reporting on Donald Trump’s mental decline. This is serious. https://t.co/dOaqG19HV0 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

They leant right into it.

NOW THAT I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AM OFFICIALLY PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES (THANK YOU DONALD!), I HAVE MANY BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS TO MAKE! FIRST, EVERY TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER IS NULL AND VOID, STEPHEN MILLER AND EVERY TRUMP GOON IS FIRED, AND THE TRUMP CORRUPTION PROBE IS OFFICIALLY… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

Gavin Newsom had to decline the position – at least on this occasion.

NO THANK YOU, WE BELIEVE IN FREE ELECTIONS! https://t.co/GXnBVUzEkI — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 16, 2026

While it was just another example out of many that the ‘leader of the free world’ is confused, or – at best – becoming increasingly poor at communicating, it was the last straw for many.

1.

The sitting president of the United States just sat behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office of the White House and referred to the Governor of California as the President of the United States. Can the media start reporting on his deteriorating mental state now or nah? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 16, 2026

2.

WOW! GAVIN NEWSOM WAS JUST NAMED PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES BY DONALD TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/m2YIsrGHl8 — Newsom News (@NewsomNews) March 16, 2026

3.

Learning disabilities does not mean you’re dumb. Being disabled does not mean you’re dumb. This is horrendous ableism from a eugenicist president. https://t.co/5bhwAyBur5 — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) March 16, 2026

4.

BREAKING: Donald Trump really just called Gavin Newsom “The President of the United States.” It’s getting embarrassing! He’s losing it faster than any of us have thought he would. pic.twitter.com/p1Y417FvU1 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 16, 2026

5.

No wonder this guy keeps blaming Obama and Biden for everything.. he doesn’t know he’s in charge https://t.co/F78jj1xEIn — nyara (@nyaraVT) March 16, 2026

6.

I’ll take dyslexia over felon rapist any day! — gingersnap (@cdmorben) March 16, 2026

7.

Where's the one brave reporter, "Sir, do you think it helps or hurts your insult when you refer to Governor Newsom as President of the United States?". — ████ (@GriFdotpy) March 16, 2026

8.

Idea:

In government, if one person calls someone "low IQ" or dumb, they should be able to challenge them to an IQ test duel where the loser must retire immediately. — Ettore (@Ettorefy) March 16, 2026

9.

For the record, Albert Einstein, Stephen Hawking and Leonardo DaVinci were dyslexic. Dyslexia has nothing to do with intelligence. — ️‍ Firefly (@H0rsinAr0und) March 16, 2026

10.