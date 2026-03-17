US donald trump Gavin newsom

Trump referred to Gavin Newsom as the President of the USA while he was in the middle of mocking the governor’s cognitive abilites – 19 exploded irony meters

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 17th, 2026

A lot has happened since the 2024 US presidential election campaign. Let’s face it, under Trump, a lot has happened since last week.

However, if you cast your mind back to the campaign, you’ll no doubt remember the relentless barrage of articles, clips and comments about President Joe Biden’s mental decline after the 80-year-old stumbled over his words on a few occasions. It came from mainstream news outlets, the Trump camp, and social media.

With that in mind, it’s becoming increasingly baffling that the same level of scrutiny isn’t being levelled at Trump, who can’t seem to go a day without exhibiting signs that the old “Person, woman, man, camera, TV” test might be long overdue for a rerun.

In the latest example, the Oval Office Oaf was wittering on about his SAVE Act – the law that would disenfranchise a whole raft of Americans when the midterm elections run in November. Correction – if the midterm elections run in November. He fired out some barbs at the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, who has publicly spoken about his severe dyslexia, as well as his opposition to the SAVE Act.

Here’s what Trump had to say about him.

Firstly, dyslexia isn’t related to IQ, and it’s not ‘highly controversial’ to say that it should bar someone from the presidency, it’s just abelist nonsense.

Secondly, in case Captain Bonespurs hadn’t noticed, Gavin Newsom isn’t the president. His press office weighed in.

They leant right into it.

Gavin Newsom had to decline the position – at least on this occasion.

While it was just another example out of many that the ‘leader of the free world’ is confused, or – at best – becoming increasingly poor at communicating, it was the last straw for many.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2