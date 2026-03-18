‘What place in the UK have you visited and immediately thought you could live there?’ – 23 A++ spots you might not already have considered

Life Britain r/AskUK

If publications like the Daily Mail are to be believed, the UK is full of dangerous no-go areas that should be avoided at all costs. But is it true?

Well, obviously not, that’s just clickbait nonsense, and in fact Britain is full of lovely places that people fall in love with instantly.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskUK subreddit after Strong-Ad-8037 posted this:

What’s somewhere in the UK you visited once and immediately thought “I could live here”? Sometimes you visit somewhere and instantly like the atmosphere. Curious where people have had that feeling. York was like that for me. It had such a great atmosphere. I just walked around and I could really feel like I could fit there.

York is indeed lovely. And lots of people jumped in with the towns and cities they’d move to like a shot…

1.

‘Everyone told me I’d love Sheffield, but when I visited I didn’t get it (I didn’t find the good bits of the city). Then I went on a bike ride and thought, YES, I want to live here. Got a job, bought a house, couldn’t be happier! Even found a husband!’

–Rhubarb-Eater

2.

‘Scotland. It immediately felt like I’d come home, as soon as I got off the ferry. Even though I’d never visited before. I only spent a few hours there but coming back to NI I felt like I’d left home, I missed it.

Weirdly the moment I crossed the border into England (didn’t realise till I pulled over and saw the sign) I felt the opposite. Never been there either. Hope to move to Scotland next year, clearly my brain or The Universe thinks I need to be there.’

–DiscoDoberman

3.

‘Alnwick, Northumbria. Or anywhere nearby on that coast. It’s unspoiled, uncommercial, friendly, beautiful. About 15 years ago finding nice scran was the only issue but now there’s loads of good places to eat.’

–AxionSalvo

4.

‘Isle of Man. We have a Wimpy!’

–richStoke

5.

‘There is also a Wimpy in Crawley, West Sussex, and Barnstaple, North Devon.’

–No_Atmosphere1852

6.

‘I liked Exeter. I’ve never seen an area that just felt so clean. I’m not a fan of cities but if I had to choose one, Exeter would be it.’

–AnyOlUsername

7.

‘Norwich. I ended up doing it. 10 years later, no regrets!’

–Wherry_V10

8.

‘If Chester was a person they would be the plus one at a wedding who no one ever sees again but everyone fondly remembers. The place just oozes character.’

–kitjen

9.

‘Liverpool. I’m London born and raised and Liverpool is the only city I have ever visited outside of London that didn’t make me feel immediately depressed once I stepped out of the train station. Their city centre is bustling ! And I even went and got coffee in some residential areas and also loved it so maybe…’

–Low_Obligation_814

10.

‘When I lived in Leeds we’d go to Skipton on a Sunday morning and I loved it. It’s like going back in time, but in a good way. The sheep sheering festival is a great day out.’

–StrengthNo467

11.

‘Bath. I thought it’d be really touristy, and it was a bit, but also had a great community vibe and was so chill.’

–redish6

12.

‘Portmeirion, very nice and Mediterranean looking and this isn’t because of The Prisoner.’

–Ziyaadjam