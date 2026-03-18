What’s an inaccurate ‘fact’ that people believe is true because of movies? – 17 things that only work on the big screen

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Everyone knows that movies exaggerate certain details in order to tell a more entertaining story. Hiding in a fridge will not save you from a nuclear blast, for example.

Certain plot points, however, seem to have been taken at face value. This led to Hogosaurus_Rex73 separating fact from fiction over on r/AskReddit by posing the following question:

‘What’s an inaccurate fact that people believe is true because of movies?’

Here are the top replies that don’t make sense in real life…

1.

‘That rats/mice/even spiders make squeaking noises constantly. That would be a shitty tactic for a prey animal.’

-Rocket_Jump

2.

‘You can’t just walk away from a nearby explosion. If you’re lucky, you’ll just lose your hearing. Also even if you’re clear of the fire, you can still be killed by shrapnel or the intense heat from the blast.’

-Writer_feetlover

3.

‘That a silencer turns a gunshot into a whisper.’

-ThisIsAllSoTiring

4.

‘When a machine flat lines in hospital with a continuous beep it means they’re dead. More likely means a sensor has fallen off the patient’

-_Norfolk_Ingway_

5.

‘That eagles sound like hawks’

-Zato_Zapato•

6.

‘Hacking isn’t someone typing for 10 seconds and suddenly “I’m in.”‘

-jet099dreams

7.

‘Zoom, enhance.’

-damik

8.

‘You can get someone to fall in love with you by stalking them and acting creepy.’

-lotsagabe

9.