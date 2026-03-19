Kash Patel’s customised Punisher-themed trainers will make you green with envy (if you’re a 6-year-old boy)

US kash patel MAGA

We’ve recently featured the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, sporting a pair of ridiculously oversized shoes which were bought for him by Boss Donny, who had just randomly guessed the appropriate shoe size for him.

Well, now it’s time to point the spotlight on the footwear of FBI Director, Kash Patel, who can’t use the excuse that he’s only wearing these trainers because they were a gift. Nope, it seems like Patel has had this pair of Nike trainers customised to his personal preference.

Thanks to William Turton, a reporter at ProPublica, for sharing.

A source sent me this photo of Kash Patel’s customized Nike’s. The shoes feature a number 9 (Patel is the 9th FBI director), a Punisher skull (a vigilante killer from Marvel Comics), and his personal logo (K$H). The backs of the shoes show the FBI motto: "Fidelity, Bravery,… pic.twitter.com/WWLXrLrP70 — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) March 16, 2026

Here's a shot of Patel wearing the shoes. pic.twitter.com/5QSsZXWu7I — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) March 16, 2026

And the back of the shoes. pic.twitter.com/eojYXBvjcc — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) March 16, 2026

Truly astonishing. People had thoughts.

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He needs to stick to his everyday shoes… pic.twitter.com/zBvC2l6l2F — Jeff Runyon (@jrun462) March 17, 2026

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The entire Administration is full of broken, wounded Lost Boys who side with Captain Hook. It's a cornucopia of brittle insecurity. — Cassandra screaming into the void (@JellyKind) March 17, 2026

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Every time I think he has reached the pinnacle of cringe, he somehow finds new ways to surpass the previous level. — Matt Miller (@MatMil69) March 16, 2026

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Let’s hope he doesn’t find out you can get custom capes made. — Jay L (@JayREZfarm) March 16, 2026

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This must be a joke. Please tell me this is a joke. — Jack (@Someofcourse) March 17, 2026

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