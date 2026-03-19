US kash patel MAGA

Kash Patel’s customised Punisher-themed trainers will make you green with envy (if you’re a 6-year-old boy)

David Harris. Updated March 19th, 2026

We’ve recently featured the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, sporting a pair of ridiculously oversized shoes which were bought for him by Boss Donny, who had just randomly guessed the appropriate shoe size for him.

Well, now it’s time to point the spotlight on the footwear of FBI Director, Kash Patel, who can’t use the excuse that he’s only wearing these trainers because they were a gift. Nope, it seems like Patel has had this pair of Nike trainers customised to his personal preference.

Thanks to William Turton, a reporter at ProPublica, for sharing.

Truly astonishing. People had thoughts.

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