Marco Rubio wore ill-fitting shoes that Trump had given him, and Derek Guy’s subtle burn said it all without actual words

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 11th, 2026

According to White House insiders, Donald Trump has a generous streak. It’s not as difficult to believe as you’d think, once you realise that his generosity is confined to giving gifts of the same Florsheim shoes he wears to the men in his cohort, so that all the ‘boys’ can look like the saddest gang in the playground.

Trump’s insistence on sometimes guessing the size of the recipients seems to have backfired on his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio – the man the president referred to as ‘Little Marco’ during the Republican primaries.

It could be worse. He could want them all to have the same hair. Things did get worse for Marco Rubio when the most qualified person on social media very subtly weighed in on his ridiculous shoes.

Never has a ‘hmm’ been quite so damning. Tweeters joined in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

