Marco Rubio wore ill-fitting shoes that Trump had given him, and Derek Guy’s subtle burn said it all without actual words

According to White House insiders, Donald Trump has a generous streak. It’s not as difficult to believe as you’d think, once you realise that his generosity is confined to giving gifts of the same Florsheim shoes he wears to the men in his cohort, so that all the ‘boys’ can look like the saddest gang in the playground.

Forget MAGA hats. The president is guessing shoe sizes and handing out dress shoes to friends and advisers. https://t.co/o7e17Iq0fm — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 9, 2026

Trump’s insistence on sometimes guessing the size of the recipients seems to have backfired on his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio – the man the president referred to as ‘Little Marco’ during the Republican primaries.

🇺🇸 Trump forced Marco Rubio to wear oversized Oxford shoes. Earlier, Trump criticized US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's shoes and decided to give him new ones. pic.twitter.com/QGmYoo6yrv — Маrina Wolf (@volkova_ma57183) January 13, 2026

It could be worse. He could want them all to have the same hair. Things did get worse for Marco Rubio when the most qualified person on social media very subtly weighed in on his ridiculous shoes.

Never has a ‘hmm’ been quite so damning. Tweeters joined in.

Who buys shoes for other people? Mostly parents for their children. Trump buying shoes for his cabinet is a way of belittling them and humiliating them. Rubio even has such a lack of dignity and self respect before Trump that he’s willing to humiliate himself by shuffling around… https://t.co/j1Lg3dsno7 — Euan MacDonald (@Euan_MacDonald) March 11, 2026

They look like clown shoes, which are very apt for this administration. 😂 — InevitableFacts 🙈🙉🙊 (@Nikhedonia11) March 11, 2026

Imagine the alternate headline:

"President HARRIS buys matching pumps for all female staffers to encourage unity and loyalty." 👠 👠 Fox would be apoplectic for a week. — Eco-Lefty 🌎 💙 ✌️ (@EarthFirstVoter) March 11, 2026

$145? That's cheap for dress shoes lol he is buying budget shoes that don't fit? HAHAHAHHA 😂 — Watcher (@TheWatcherX1) March 11, 2026

Marco Rubio wearing shoes that are too big for him is too on the nose. It’s no longer a symbol for something. It’s just the thing itself. — Bill of Rights Bowling (@StopTrumpSign) March 11, 2026

NEWS — Trump coercing staff to wear the same black pair of shoes that he wears. “Everybody’s afraid not to wear them,” a staffer said, as some reportedly ditch their own footwear to comply with Trump’s wishes. We’re officially in the dumbest timeline. pic.twitter.com/qwxUOtMlyv — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 10, 2026

How did the “shoe meeting” go?

Trump: “Why aren’t you wearing the shoes I gave you?!”

Rubio: “They pinch my feet.”

Trump: “WHAT?! You’ll wear the fucking shoes, Marco, you got that?! Pete! I don’t want to hear your excuse! Go home and get those fucking shoes on! Now!” pic.twitter.com/1uE68NMDa7 — 🇺🇦Radio Free NAFO Jack’s House (@FluteMagician) March 10, 2026

