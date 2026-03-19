US donald trump europe Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth said Europe should ‘say thank you’ to Donald Trump for going to war with Iran and the entirety of Europe replied as one

Saul Hutson. Updated March 19th, 2026

Donald Trump’s ability to pack his cabinet with the least likeable people in America knows no bounds. And surely none of them are less likeable than Pete Hegseth.

As if to reinforce that point, the secretary of defence, sorry, war has been doing his bit for the White House PR machine by suggesting that European nations should say thank you to Donald Trump for his war on Iran, which none of them asked for and even fewer of them want to take part in.

The master of the art of misreading a situation, Hegseth at least managed one thing that has escaped a fair few people of late. He managed to unite the entire continent of Europe as one.

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