What’s something people only romanticise because they’ve never actually done it? – 17 things that aren’t as amazing as people expect

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Some things in life are better than you’d ever expect, like a bed with fresh sheets or the sound of rain on a tent canopy.

Other things, however, fall drastically short of the hype. Nonotje12 wanted to hear about these unexpected disappointments, so they posed the following question to users over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something people only romanticize because they’ve never actually done it?’

If you’re thinking of giving these top answers a try, think again…

1.

‘Running a small business. People picture freedom and passion, not the stress and constant worrying.’

-aliciamharris

2.

‘Sailing. Anything other than a short cruise in gentle weather is a lot harder work than it seems. I love it but it’s definitely not for everyone.’

-Neanderthal_Gene

3.

‘Living off-grid’

-monikosnuosavybe

4.

‘Farm living. Like being at 04.00 am taking care of your animals because they are sick.’

-caollero

5.

‘Owning a bird, especially a parrot or cockatoo. I have a cockatiel and I absolutely love him but they are SO high maintainence. My weekend is reduced to one day a week because Saturday is just dedicated to him. They need to socialise, they need to be interacted with to thrive. They need to fly around. They need to hear other birds (seriously I wonder how Australian birds in other countries do never hearing a lorikeet or a corella or a magpie). ‘And on top of that, THEY LIVE FOR A LONG FUCKEN TIME. My cockatiel will live for probably around 25 years. A lot of cockatoos live for 50 years. Some live for EIGHTY. And don’t get me started on cockatoos, they chew things, they rip up wood, they scream at 120 decibels, etc. ‘Birds are my world and my life, but so many people like the idea of owning a bird that can sit on their shoulder and everything without realising the work that goes into keeping them. And unfortunately thats how you end up with cockatoos with the intelligence of a five year old human stuck in cages with clipped wings.’

-TheInkySquids

6.

‘This is a bit of an obscure one, but for me, the answer is going to Antarctica (specifically McMurdo). I’ve spent 9 field seasons working on the ice as part of different research projects. In each of my deployments, I’d first pass through McMurdo station before heading out to the deep field. I’d meet so many young people in McMurdo that all had the same story. They delayed (or dropped out of college), or quit their stable jobs for the opportunity to live and work in Antarctica! They all talked about how it would be this magical experience and had romantic visions of braving the elements like Shackleton. The truth is though, that most of these young workers ended up living and working in McMurdo (often as janitors, cargo haulers, or in the mess hall). The work is terrible and they are basically stuck for 6 months in a stinky little diesel town. They watch all the scientists come through and head out to these exotic and remote places, while they are stuck cleaning bathrooms in the McMurdo dorms. With that said, the work out at the field camps is not really any more glamorous. I would work 12 hour shifts in -40° temps, drilling and logging ice cores. I’ve had frostnip multiple times and nothing heals at those temps. It’s incredibly exhausting work and unless you are really passionate about the science, it can be hard to stay motivated. Thankfully, I do love my work in glaciology so my deployments have been rewarding….but the days are still incredibly hard. You’re always just so cold.’

-lakewoodhiker

7.

‘gang life’

-bill-mcneal-on-crack

8.

‘Business travel.’

-Cute_Marzipan2153

9.