A Maga Republican said you need ID to shovel snow in New York, and the takedowns were chillingly good – 15 of the best

US elections New York Republicans

The Trump regime’s effort to bump a large number of voters from the register for the mid-terms faces stiff opposition from those who want the right to vote to have as few barriers as possible.

His cunningly acronymed ‘SAVE America Act’ stands for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, so it’s the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility America Act.

Trump: "For all of the Fake News out there, it’s called THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, not the SAVE ACT. Nobody knows what the Save Act means!!!" [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) March 18, 2026 at 12:21 PM

It would drastically tighten the types of ID eligible for use to register to vote and would require photo ID to be shown at the polling station, and reduce the use of postal votes.

The changes would directly affect married women, naturalized citizens, and the poor, making it much more difficult for them to get on the register.

Republican senator Katie Britt was arguing that people shouldn’t have an objection to showing photo ID for registration and voting, because it’s needed in so many other areas – and that’s where things got a bit odd.

This is what she was talking about.

It's a false truth, Mandami hired a bunch of people to do some emergency snow shoveling, so in order to get paid by the city you had to have valid ID, you could shovel snow for free as much as you wanted, but like with most government jobs that have to account for labor and taxes you needed an ID — Gabe Burgess (@gabeburgess.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 8:01 PM

Soooo …they need to know who’s getting paid – the same as everywhere else. Bluesky users saw what she was up to.

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Would be great if any reporter, when these elected officials blatantly lie like this, just say, "what the fuck are you talking about?" [image or embed] — Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg.com) March 19, 2026 at 7:55 PM

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I’m starting to think they’re just throwing out increasingly ridiculous showing ID scenarios to see how long it takes reporters to call them on it. [image or embed] — Tom Coombe (@calmtomb.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 7:44 PM

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it's not even about the ridiculous things they keep saying, and it would really be great if any journalist would ever remind them of this, because the list of things they say you need an ID to do are not rights guaranteed to you by the U.S. Constitution, while voting is. [image or embed] — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog.xyz) March 19, 2026 at 7:21 PM

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Katie Britt votes on national television every day in the Senate. Sometimes multiple times a day. Have you ever seen her show ID to do it? [image or embed] — David Waldman (@kagrox.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 7:39 PM

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Okay, then issue national ID for free. Until then, the SAVE Act is a poll tax. — Green Hombre (@greenhombre.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 6:59 PM

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What's even funnier is that most MAGAts don't have a passport. So there goes the base. They won't be able to vote if this passes. — Keith (@keithdev.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 7:31 PM

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This is the best and brightest that MAGA/GOP has to offer?

Who votes for someone like this?

Not to be mean or condescending but she is a moron. [image or embed] — Large Johnson (@flytyingguy.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 8:08 PM

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Shoveling snow is not a protected constitutional right.

Buying beer is not a protected constitutional right.

Picking up tix is not a protected constitutional right.

Cashing a check is not a protected constitutional right.

All of their bullshit is not a protected constitutional right. VOTING IS. K? — GET OUT OF MY WAY! (@getoutofmyway.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 7:06 PM

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i thought new york city was everything wicked and wrong not a model for the rest of the nation… (also this claim is nonsense ofc but anyway) [image or embed] — elias isquith (@eliasisquith.blog) March 19, 2026 at 7:54 PM

MN Mike had this assessment of Ms Britt’s argument.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Wikimedia Commons, Screengrab