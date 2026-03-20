Caroline Lucas dismantled Donald Trump and his war in Iran, and it’s the best and most damning assessment of them you’ll hear today

Politics Caroline lucas donald trump Question Time

Former Brighton MP Caroline Lucas represented the Green Party on BBC’s Question Time show in Croydon on Thursday night, and she came to chew gum and kick ass, but she was all out of gum.

Despite the best efforts of Fiona Bruce, she wasn’t taking any spin from Reform’s James Orr, who was insisting that the NHS would be safe in Reform UK’s hands.

Caroline Lucas: “Do you trust this man (Reform’s James Orr), I would like to ask you?”

Caroline Lucas: “Because I have a vision of a bus with £350m” Everyone Laughs. Fiona Bruce interrupts unnecessarily with "but there are people in this audience who support Reform" And? pic.twitter.com/IW7zF3lot6 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) March 19, 2026

This frank assessment of the US-Israel-Iran War pulled no punches on either the conflict or the buffoon in the White House who bumbled into it without knowing what he was doing.

“This is not Grand Theft Auto. This is real people’s real lives” The Green Party’s Caroline Lucas says US President Donald Trump has “no kind of plan” for the US-Israel war with Iran, and the White House is treating it like a “big game” #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/jM24aeZfsp — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) March 19, 2026

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👉🏿Once again @CarolineLucas speaks truth to power #bbcqt 👏👏 RT “This is not Grand Theft Auto. This is real people’s real lives” The Green Party’s Caroline Lucas says US President Donald Trump has “no kind of plan” for the US-Israel war with Iran, and the White House is… https://t.co/l6bGBmkQGt — Bianca Jagger Nicaraguense por gracia de Dios 🇳🇮 (@BiancaJagger) March 20, 2026

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Finally some common sense on Question Time. @CarolineLucas https://t.co/A9Zg2s13lS — Jon Wiltshire (@JonathanWiltsh7) March 19, 2026

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As Mary Trump said “If he (Trump) thinks he’s going down, he’s going to try to take the rest of us down with him.”

(think Epstein files). He’s also helping psycho Bibi with his plans for Greater Israel. He does not care how many people die in order to save his sorry arse. #bbcqt — Slothsforme (@slothsforme) March 19, 2026

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“This is not Grand Theft Auto. This is real people’s real lives” The Green Party’s Caroline Lucas says US President Donald Trump has “no kind of plan” for the US-Israel war with Iran, and the White House is treating it like a “big game” pic.twitter.com/bQ3iPBFk3b — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) March 20, 2026

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The world is dividing into those who accept a new normal of murderous psychopathy – the people we hate simply don’t matter & we can kill them for sport & those – still most of us – who believe all people have rights & worth. Be like Caroline. #bbcqt https://t.co/1UMKwvOD0y — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) March 20, 2026

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“…when he feels it in his bones” – those same bones that kept him out of the military because they had spurs? Those bones? — Lady Nic 🇬🇧🇦🇺🇪🇺🇳🇴🇨🇦🇵🇸 (@NDG_Nic) March 20, 2026

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Excellent by @CarolineLucas

"This is an illegal, reckless war being waged by Trump and Netanyahu" #bbcqt https://t.co/N5ThiCUNNW — Jane Samuels (@Jane_Samuels) March 19, 2026

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She deserved a standing ovation for that — Lorna🌍 (@mad_about_me) March 20, 2026

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Given that Trump is suing the BBC , Why can the British people not sue him for the additional costs and murder with his illegal war. — Alfonzo De Mare (@ALfonzo_De_Mare) March 20, 2026

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God this woman is amazing, so articulate, so well researched, so well spoken. More politicians like Caroline please 💚 https://t.co/4kvkverqjI — Jimi Robert Taylor (@Jimitaylor31_) March 20, 2026

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We all know who …

If only she'd been on #bbcqt as many times as you know who. https://t.co/6yDzmHv5U9 — Shadow Home Secretary (@AitchTeaDrinker) March 20, 2026

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There’s not enough facepalm in the world for the Question Time audience member blaming the ‘radical left-wing’ Greens for taking Churchill off the fivers

Source BBC Question Time Image BBC Question Time