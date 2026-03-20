Politics Caroline lucas donald trump Question Time

Caroline Lucas dismantled Donald Trump and his war in Iran, and it’s the best and most damning assessment of them you’ll hear today

Poke Reporter. Updated March 20th, 2026

Former Brighton MP Caroline Lucas represented the Green Party on BBC’s Question Time show in Croydon on Thursday night, and she came to chew gum and kick ass, but she was all out of gum.

Despite the best efforts of Fiona Bruce, she wasn’t taking any spin from Reform’s James Orr, who was insisting that the NHS would be safe in Reform UK’s hands.

This frank assessment of the US-Israel-Iran War pulled no punches on either the conflict or the buffoon in the White House who bumbled into it without knowing what he was doing.

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There’s not enough facepalm in the world for the Question Time audience member blaming the ‘radical left-wing’ Greens for taking Churchill off the fivers

Source BBC Question Time Image BBC Question Time