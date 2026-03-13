Politics Question Time

There’s not enough facepalm in the world for the Question Time audience member blaming the ‘radical left-wing’ Greens for taking Churchill off the fivers

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 13th, 2026

This week’s Question Time was based in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester, and featured a rare appearance by a member of the Green Party – the MP for Brighton, Siân Berry.

Her presence may have been what riled up one particularly disgruntled audience member, Adam Wolstenholme, who asked

“Is it not highly disrespectful to remove Winston Churchill from banknotes? This move appears to be surrendering to the radical left-wing!”

Adam wasn’t a bit happy at the prospect of the wartime PM being replaced by a British wild animal – on the five-pound banknotes, rather than in a remake of the Crown.

Clearly, it’s not just the Greens he was blaming for the move, but in fact all the ‘radical left’, who are so often found deciding policy in the Bank of England.

The collective facepalm must have been visible from space.

