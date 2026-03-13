There’s not enough facepalm in the world for the Question Time audience member blaming the ‘radical left-wing’ Greens for taking Churchill off the fivers

Politics Question Time

This week’s Question Time was based in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester, and featured a rare appearance by a member of the Green Party – the MP for Brighton, Siân Berry.

Her presence may have been what riled up one particularly disgruntled audience member, Adam Wolstenholme, who asked

“Is it not highly disrespectful to remove Winston Churchill from banknotes? This move appears to be surrendering to the radical left-wing!”

Adam wasn’t a bit happy at the prospect of the wartime PM being replaced by a British wild animal – on the five-pound banknotes, rather than in a remake of the Crown.

Man is upset that Churchill might be removed from currency notes, then blames the Greens for it Even though it was just a consultation, and the Greens weren't responsible for it pic.twitter.com/12A9zU0qMZ — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 13, 2026

Clearly, it’s not just the Greens he was blaming for the move, but in fact all the ‘radical left’, who are so often found deciding policy in the Bank of England.

The collective facepalm must have been visible from space.

It’s all nonsense anyway, individual historical figures were never intended to be permanently depicted on bank notes In fact #Churchill only replaced Prison & Social reformer Elizabeth Fry on the £5 note in 2016#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/EYH5y9yFUn — AndrewT500 (@CourierBoyUK) March 13, 2026

🤑Banknotes🤑 ARGH! The country has collectively lost the plot. Banknote images being changed to countryside animals is NOT a 'leftist plot'. It really isn't and BBC Question Time should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this culture warrior a question about it. Since… https://t.co/9oZuMH7R5A pic.twitter.com/GI7eRJw0Zg — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 13, 2026

It physically hurts that there are people that are this easily led, easily outraged and genuinely believe the bullshit they spew…. dear lord. — ZephyrBluePaddy (@ZephyrBluePaddy) March 13, 2026

I don't need to listen to this. I just need to see his face. https://t.co/cCD5bWSWQu — CrémantCommunarde #4402 💚👊🕊️ (@0Calamity) March 13, 2026

Prime example of someone being TOLD what to think. https://t.co/yQDLTisPW5 — Richard Sefton (@richardosefton) March 13, 2026

When the Welsh Government introduced the 20mph limit, the people of Prestatyn blamed the one Green councillor in the town for some bicycle-based fascism or something. https://t.co/bnaLR8q8DK — Clwyd En Comú (@ClwydEnComu) March 13, 2026

Seems like a normal, sane bloke with normal concerns! https://t.co/5Ztvv9y4ug pic.twitter.com/YiYLznpbZm — thelefttake (@thelefttake) March 13, 2026

