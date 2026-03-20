Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

It’s hard to believe it’s only seven days since our last round-up of the funniest things we’ve spotted on Twitter.

In that time …

We’ve seen Nigel Farage’s Cameo videos held up to the light, then hastily shoved back into the dark so they don’t put us off our dinners. Donald Trump has callously revealed a colleague’s terminal illness, pretended the BBC used AI to make him say terrible things, when he actually just said the terrible things, and insulted the prime minister of Japan with a Pearl Harbor comment. Matt Berry baffled non-British audiences at the Oscars. Louis Theroux comprehensively owned Andrew Tate. Lee Anderson tried to sneak out of an address by Volodymyr Zelenskk and got caught.

That’s just a snippet. No wonder we’re all knackered.

It’s time to put all that out of your mind for a few minutes, and enjoy these very entertaining offerings.

1.

The rear view camera on my car went out so I had to rotate my neck and turn my head to back out just like they did on the Oregon Trail. — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) March 14, 2026

2.

There were so many cool things in Back to the Future 2 that I thought we'd have by now and all we got is Biff — Trey (@treydayway) March 14, 2026

3.

my 93-year-old Irish grandmother told me I should never bring up my Irish heritage in a job interview because “it would prevent me from getting work” and it’s just kinda like, thank you grandma, I will keep that in mind if I interview to work at a turn-of-the-century shipyard — Robert Schultz (@_RobertSchultz) March 16, 2026

4.

husband: do you know where the thing is me: husband: me: I would like to buy a noun — meghan (@deloisivete) March 14, 2026

5.

Hey Stan, have you ever designed for product packaging before? No, but how hard could it be? pic.twitter.com/TZJIcwAkIF — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) March 16, 2026

6.

When you’re trying to move a table from Excel to Word. pic.twitter.com/iME8LJF7yt — Ramin Nasibov (@RaminNasibov) March 15, 2026

7.

Simple facts I'm terrified of my toddler discovering:

– public parks don't randomly close

– tv's don't run out of batteries

– there is no actual world record for "fastest at putting away toys"

– chicken the animal and chicken the food are one and the same Got any to add? — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) March 13, 2026

8.

Accidentally called Alexa "Siri," and now the thermostat is set to 90 degrees and I can't unlock my doors or windows. — Mike Bales 🫡🇺🇸 (@MikeBales) March 16, 2026

9.

If my funeral reception is at Toby Carvery please assume I was murdered. pic.twitter.com/aE6qT6lU7y — jess💚 (@jessasstrophe) March 16, 2026

10.

Our flight is at gate C4. My second daughter said “Oh C4! Just like the [muffled sounds of being tackled by her sister] — Charlotte Lee (@cljack) March 17, 2026

11.

what having a cat is like: pic.twitter.com/WP2u8vSsCq — Sydney (@sydneyelainexo) March 17, 2026

12.