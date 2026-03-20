Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated March 20th, 2026

It’s hard to believe it’s only seven days since our last round-up of the funniest things we’ve spotted on Twitter.

In that time …

We’ve seen Nigel Farage’s Cameo videos held up to the light, then hastily shoved back into the dark so they don’t put us off our dinners.

Donald Trump has callously revealed a colleague’s terminal illness, pretended the BBC used AI to make him say terrible things, when he actually just said the terrible things, and insulted the prime minister of Japan with a Pearl Harbor comment.

Matt Berry baffled non-British audiences at the Oscars.

Louis Theroux comprehensively owned Andrew Tate.

Lee Anderson tried to sneak out of an address by Volodymyr Zelenskk and got caught.

That’s just a snippet. No wonder we’re all knackered.

It’s time to put all that out of your mind for a few minutes, and enjoy these very entertaining offerings.

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