Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
It’s hard to believe it’s only seven days since our last round-up of the funniest things we’ve spotted on Twitter.
In that time …
We’ve seen Nigel Farage’s Cameo videos held up to the light, then hastily shoved back into the dark so they don’t put us off our dinners.
Donald Trump has callously revealed a colleague’s terminal illness, pretended the BBC used AI to make him say terrible things, when he actually just said the terrible things, and insulted the prime minister of Japan with a Pearl Harbor comment.
Matt Berry baffled non-British audiences at the Oscars.
Louis Theroux comprehensively owned Andrew Tate.
Lee Anderson tried to sneak out of an address by Volodymyr Zelenskk and got caught.
That’s just a snippet. No wonder we’re all knackered.
It’s time to put all that out of your mind for a few minutes, and enjoy these very entertaining offerings.
1.
The rear view camera on my car went out so I had to rotate my neck and turn my head to back out just like they did on the Oregon Trail.
— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) March 14, 2026
2.
There were so many cool things in Back to the Future 2 that I thought we'd have by now and all we got is Biff
— Trey (@treydayway) March 14, 2026
3.
my 93-year-old Irish grandmother told me I should never bring up my Irish heritage in a job interview because “it would prevent me from getting work” and it’s just kinda like, thank you grandma, I will keep that in mind if I interview to work at a turn-of-the-century shipyard
— Robert Schultz (@_RobertSchultz) March 16, 2026
4.
husband: do you know where the thing is
me:
husband:
me: I would like to buy a noun
— meghan (@deloisivete) March 14, 2026
5.
Hey Stan, have you ever designed for product packaging before?
No, but how hard could it be? pic.twitter.com/TZJIcwAkIF
— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) March 16, 2026
6.
When you’re trying to move a table from Excel to Word. pic.twitter.com/iME8LJF7yt
— Ramin Nasibov (@RaminNasibov) March 15, 2026
7.
Simple facts I'm terrified of my toddler discovering:
– public parks don't randomly close
– tv's don't run out of batteries
– there is no actual world record for "fastest at putting away toys"
– chicken the animal and chicken the food are one and the same
Got any to add?
— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) March 13, 2026
8.
Accidentally called Alexa "Siri," and now the thermostat is set to 90 degrees and I can't unlock my doors or windows.
— Mike Bales 🫡🇺🇸 (@MikeBales) March 16, 2026
9.
If my funeral reception is at Toby Carvery please assume I was murdered. pic.twitter.com/aE6qT6lU7y
— jess💚 (@jessasstrophe) March 16, 2026
10.
Our flight is at gate C4. My second daughter said “Oh C4! Just like the [muffled sounds of being tackled by her sister]
— Charlotte Lee (@cljack) March 17, 2026
11.
what having a cat is like: pic.twitter.com/WP2u8vSsCq
— Sydney (@sydneyelainexo) March 17, 2026
12.
Can’t believe they went with this title when they could have called it “The Tiger Who Came To Tee” pic.twitter.com/UapZFeCVw8
— Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) March 15, 2026