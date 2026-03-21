Donald Trump is boasting about how his Iran mess has “100% support” from MAGA – 14 responses showing it’s not quite the victory he thinks it is

Politics donald trump Iran

Donald Trump has had so much winning in the Iran war that it can be hard to keep track of all the successes.

So, we should thank the US president for reminding us how much his supporters are behind his not-at-all-catastrophic misadventure in the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump cited a CNN poll that said he was “100% support” from MAGA for the Iran war.

Trump on troop deployments: I seem to have great support. CNN came out with a poll today that I'm at 100%. They said they have never seen a poll like that. The CNN poll said I'm at 100%. pic.twitter.com/z72viZ50ED — Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2026

He was responding to a question from a reporter who asked about whether putting troops on the ground would affect his support among MAGA and Republicans. Trump’s reply pointed to this poll shown on CNN.

🚨 BREAKING: In a STUNNING moment, CNN was just forced to report that Donald Trump has 100% MAGA APPROVAL 100%. WOW 🔥 The kicker? The share of voters who call themselves "MAGA" is the *SAME* as when he won in 2024! "You don't have to be a GENIUS to know you can't go higher… pic.twitter.com/QRFXfywKax — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 18, 2026

However, since Trump is paying attention to CNN polls, he’d probably be wise to register this one too – indicating how the wider American public is getting ready to hand him his ass in the mid-term elections in November.

Greg Gutfeld bragged about a poll that showed self-identified MAGA voters as supporting Trump 100%. The next day the same CNN "data nerd" Harry Enten, included a disastrous YouGov/Yahoo poll showing Trump deeply underwater with voters on his handling of the cost of living crisis. pic.twitter.com/5eoCPt7keo — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) March 20, 2026

Trump’s “100% approval” clip has being going viral on social media, with many pointing out just how dangerous it is for the president to only seem to care what his own group of supporters think about the war.

1.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 CNN says 100% of the GOP supports the war in Iran. This level of lying and manipulation should genuinely be illegal. pic.twitter.com/LWYvdE82uX — ADAM (@AdameMedia) March 18, 2026



.

America is what we are told North Korea is. https://t.co/22iTInE9K7 — ADAM (@AdameMedia) March 21, 2026

2.

More popular than the glorious leader of the Democratic Republic of North Korea – who only managed to get a smidgen over 99% in the last elections! — Lance Loads! (@Lancealotin) March 18, 2026

3.

How do you ‘sane’ wash this? Seriously? How? There is nothing Joe Biden ever said – literally nothing – as dishonest, deluded, ridiculous, embarrassing, as this. https://t.co/PIchBEPQaK — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 20, 2026

4.

The reason CNN keeps showing these N. Korea poll numbers is because they want to make sure Republicans own this war 100%. They are literally conditioning their audience to think MAGA = 100% pro-war And people like Eric are too stupid to understand so they gleefully spread this… https://t.co/dn5WF26EA7 — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) March 18, 2026

5.

As I said earlier, White House officials and Fox News are telling Trump that the vast majority of Americans support his war in Iran (they're also saying it publicly), even though the opposite is true: so now he thinks that CNN said that 100% of Americans support it. https://t.co/NIx9zEeYHA — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 20, 2026

6.

Your options here are he's lying or just completely delusional but either way…not great for the White House! https://t.co/pWfTMOjLVV — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 20, 2026

7.

Of course he’s completely misrepresenting this “poll.” But I will say that the second I saw the segment from CNN on this I knew exactly what Trump was going to do with it. CNN increasingly serving as Trump’s useful idiot. https://t.co/XDpIs6wLus — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 20, 2026

8.

Biden’s brain wasn’t even fried as bad as this lunatic. They will need to invoke the 25 Amendment soon before this senile monster blows up the planet… https://t.co/xilRMd4h3z — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) March 20, 2026

9.

Trump is so delusional he thinks literally NO ONE disapproves of his actions. This is North Korea-level delusion. He actual approval in America right now is almost certainly below 10% and falling… https://t.co/eTqORFRX13 — HealthRanger (@HealthRanger) March 20, 2026

10.

A great trap leaders fall into is one of being surrounded by insane yes-men who reinforce their world view. It is why having narcissists in power is very dangerous. He likely actually believes that, regardless of it obviously not being true. https://t.co/Ddbf6Cf2Nb — Woofers (@NotWoofers) March 20, 2026

11.

Again, Trump's greatest failing is his inability to understand he leads a country, not just a faction https://t.co/3NVin96kT2 — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) March 20, 2026

12.

Trump also says no one should trust anything CNN reports. https://t.co/ckBCbC3qbX — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 20, 2026

13.

According to a poll by the Economist /Yougov, 40 percent approve of Trump, while 55 disapprove.

A Reuters / Ipsos poll showed when it comes to the cost of living, 26 percent approve of the job Trump is doing.

A Yahoo News / YouGov poll said 26 percent approve of Trump’s job… pic.twitter.com/p5TAfukkua — Angela (@AngelaLark66613) March 21, 2026

14.

Source: Twitter/X/Acyn