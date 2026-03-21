Politics donald trump Iran

Donald Trump is boasting about how his Iran mess has “100% support” from MAGA – 14 responses showing it’s not quite the victory he thinks it is

Michael White. Updated March 21st, 2026

Donald Trump has had so much winning in the Iran war that it can be hard to keep track of all the successes.

So, we should thank the US president for reminding us how much his supporters are behind his not-at-all-catastrophic misadventure in the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump cited a CNN poll that said he was “100% support” from MAGA for the Iran war.

He was responding to a question from a reporter who asked about whether putting troops on the ground would affect his support among MAGA and Republicans. Trump’s reply pointed to this poll shown on CNN.

However, since Trump is paying attention to CNN polls, he’d probably be wise to register this one too – indicating how the wider American public is getting ready to hand him his ass in the mid-term elections in November.

Trump’s “100% approval” clip has being going viral on social media, with many pointing out just how dangerous it is for the president to only seem to care what his own group of supporters think about the war.

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Source: Twitter/X/Acyn