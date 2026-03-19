Politics donald trump Iran Israel

If Donald Trump’s latest social media rant was meant to reassure people it had entirely the opposite effect, the surest sign yet he has no control over the US war with Iran

Saul Hutson. Updated March 19th, 2026

Donald Trump claimed he “won” the war with Iran two weeks ago. That report apparently didn’t make it to Israel.

In the type of late night, unhinged rant we’ve unfortunately grown accustomed to, the US President took to his pet social media platform to issue a statement about the state of affairs in the Middle East.

Here it is.

In the likely event that’s tricky to read …

In short – it’s all Israel’s fault. Furthermore, Trump goes on to threaten to “massively blow up” the South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf.

It’s all very disconcerting for anyone concerned with the future of the planet. Twitter took note.

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