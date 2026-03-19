If Donald Trump’s latest social media rant was meant to reassure people it had entirely the opposite effect, the surest sign yet he has no control over the US war with Iran

Politics donald trump Iran Israel

Donald Trump claimed he “won” the war with Iran two weeks ago. That report apparently didn’t make it to Israel.

In the type of late night, unhinged rant we’ve unfortunately grown accustomed to, the US President took to his pet social media platform to issue a statement about the state of affairs in the Middle East.

Here it is.

Statement from President Trump on South Pars Gas Field: pic.twitter.com/YrjhDdGTxP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 19, 2026

In the likely event that’s tricky to read …

In short – it’s all Israel’s fault. Furthermore, Trump goes on to threaten to “massively blow up” the South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf.

It’s all very disconcerting for anyone concerned with the future of the planet. Twitter took note.

1.

Trump is losing control of this war. https://t.co/Fae6QTgca8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 19, 2026

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3.

Hey Fuckface, I fixed your latest Truth Social post. pic.twitter.com/i0aX0dY5JN — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) March 19, 2026

4.

Never in history have people less qualified had more destructive power pic.twitter.com/tio0ztOI5t — Dr Andreas Krieg (@andreas_krieg) March 19, 2026

5.

You fucking lunatics will destroy the world. — GenXGirl (@GenXGirl1994) March 19, 2026

6.

So tell us again who dictates our foreign policy. — Bradley Martyn (@BradleyMartyn) March 19, 2026

7.

this may be his first statement that actually freaks out the market finally. its desperate tone stands out more than ever. https://t.co/UHifmR2V7v — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) March 19, 2026

8.

1. This is a lie. The US knew about the attack in advance. 2. It’s like good cop bad cop but the good cop is bipolar and has no idea what he’s doing https://t.co/2y65BlsQ0E — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) March 19, 2026

9.

Even Trump realizes just how catastrophically bad this is 👇. He fails to mention it’s entirely caused by himself, though. A totally avoidable war he started.https://t.co/CT4vxN2BKF — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) March 19, 2026

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