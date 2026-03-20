This one, simple question completely stumped Trump’s top two intelligence officials and exposed the whole department in the process

Pics

Well, this is awkward.

It was day two of the investigation into what, if any, evidence exists to justify the United States attacks on Iran, and there were two stars sitting front and center: US National Intelligence head, Tulsi Gabbard, and CIA head, John Ratcliffe.

Everything was moving along smoothly until the intelligence officials were stumped with a simple question.

What, exactly, do they even do?

Their answer left a lot to be desired.

Gomez: You said the only person who determine if it’s an imminent threat is the president. Do you stand by that statement? Gabbard: I do Gomez: Director Ratcliffe, do you agree with that? Ratcliffe: The president makes that decision Gomez: Why do you guys even have jobs? pic.twitter.com/LzFNbrH3hT — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2026

Feel better about national security now?

The scene straight out of Office Space confirmed everyone’s worst fears online.

1.

Gabbard and Ratcliffe admit they are useless paper weights who do nothing. Sounds like the entire federal government. https://t.co/XaEZoLcEN6 — HealthRanger (@HealthRanger) March 19, 2026

2.

If Trump alone decides what counts as an “imminent threat,” then what the hell are intelligence agencies for? Either they provide objective analysis, or they’re just expensive props for whatever the president already wants to do. https://t.co/U3yyhQulAo — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) March 20, 2026

3.

These people act like they swore an oath to Trump, not to the Constitution.

The president doesn’t decide who is an imminent threat. Experts give him the intelligence, then he decides based off that evidence. https://t.co/u9eqYvKU6z — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) March 19, 2026

4.

Gabbard and Ratcliffe collecting six-figure salaries to say “ask the president” is the most expensive voicemail system in federal history. — bloppbot (@bloppbot) March 19, 2026

5.

Rep Jimmy Gomez is MY HERO! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/X4nLzZB32V — James Tate (@JamesTate121) March 19, 2026

6.

They know Gomez is right. Look at them. Watch them. — Ambrose Pike (@ambrose_pike) March 19, 2026

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