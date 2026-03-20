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This one, simple question completely stumped Trump’s top two intelligence officials and exposed the whole department in the process

Saul Hutson. Updated March 20th, 2026

Well, this is awkward.

It was day two of the investigation into what, if any, evidence exists to justify the United States attacks on Iran, and there were two stars sitting front and center: US National Intelligence head, Tulsi Gabbard, and CIA head, John Ratcliffe.

Everything was moving along smoothly until the intelligence officials were stumped with a simple question.

What, exactly, do they even do?

Their answer left a lot to be desired.

Feel better about national security now?

The scene straight out of Office Space confirmed everyone’s worst fears online.

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