Donald Trump just said there’s no reason for the US to be fighting a war in the Middle East and was schooled into next year – 17 crushing comebacks

Politics donald trump Iran united states

As the war between the United States and Iran continues to escalate, the President of the United States continues to bloviate.

The latest from Donald Trump is one of the most face-palmingly obvious takes of all: the United States has no need to have a massive military presence in the Middle East at all.

Here is the President coming to the same conclusion we’ve all been screaming for the past three weeks.

Trump: You could make the case that maybe we shouldn’t even be there at all pic.twitter.com/eksmDTpT3Y — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2026

So glad he could finally join the rest of the world in understanding that maybe bombing a long-time adversary under false pretenses might have some negative aftershocks.

And his long-delayed epiphany set off ever more negative aftershocks on Twitter.

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Yes, you could make that case! https://t.co/SUousFsy8Q — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 16, 2026

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Trump: “Maybe we shouldn’t be there at all. We have a lot of oil.” Trump says other countries should protect the Strait because “we have a lot of oil.” After starting a war, disrupting global oil – he’s now asking why the US is even there pic.twitter.com/eM2CGg7isj — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 16, 2026

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We are making that case. Constantly. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) March 16, 2026

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Imagine losing a loved one in this war and then hearing the president say maybe we shouldn’t even be there.

Shameful. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) March 16, 2026

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Unreal… The man literally breaks the global energy supply, directly affecting the lives of billions of people and then is like “wait, should we even be there? It’s not our problem after all.” The level of thoughtlessness and hubris is genuinely off the charts. https://t.co/Rbe07jmQRT — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) March 16, 2026

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He recklessly jumped into war, totally messed things up & plunged the world into another crisis. Now he wants everyone to risk their lives & bail him out. Never seen a leader as dumb as him. — K-The-Kurious (@KThekurious) March 16, 2026

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