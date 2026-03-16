Politics donald trump Iran united states

Donald Trump just said there’s no reason for the US to be fighting a war in the Middle East and was schooled into next year – 17 crushing comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated March 16th, 2026

As the war between the United States and Iran continues to escalate, the President of the United States continues to bloviate.

The latest from Donald Trump is one of the most face-palmingly obvious takes of all: the United States has no need to have a massive military presence in the Middle East at all.

Here is the President coming to the same conclusion we’ve all been screaming for the past three weeks.

So glad he could finally join the rest of the world in understanding that maybe bombing a long-time adversary under false pretenses might have some negative aftershocks.

And his long-delayed epiphany set off ever more negative aftershocks on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2