Politics nigel farage

Reform announced that Nigel Farage’s election campaign trail will bring him ‘to a town near you’, and everybody had the same thought – 15 spoiled ballots

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 23rd, 2026

In May, England will go to the polls in local elections to fill 5,014 council seats and elect six metro mayors.

At around the same time, Scotland will vote in all 129 constituencies of the Scottish Parliament, Wales will open the polls to choose the 96 members of the Senedd, and Northern Ireland will head to the ballot to put 90 MLAs in the NI Assembly.

Accordingly, political parties are gearing up for the fight, and none more so than Nigel Farage’s Reform UK – although, like his so-called friend Donald Trump, Farage tends to avoid his actual job in favour of staying in campaign mode, so we’re not sure how we’ll tell the difference.

In ‘more of a threat than a promise’ news, Reform announced that Farage will be ‘coming to a town near you’ – just when you thought it was safe to go back in the Wetherspoons.

Farage shared the same ad, with this message.

We thought the Clacton snowflake couldn’t meet real people in person because of security concerns. He might want to get those surgeries up and running.

A lot of people had the same thought about which town might not be graced with a visit.

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Nigel Farage shared photos to inform ‘the haters’ that he was in Clacton, and it was a self-own visible from Mar-a-Lago – 24 brutal responses

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