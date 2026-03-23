Reform announced that Nigel Farage’s election campaign trail will bring him ‘to a town near you’, and everybody had the same thought – 15 spoiled ballots

Politics nigel farage

In May, England will go to the polls in local elections to fill 5,014 council seats and elect six metro mayors.

At around the same time, Scotland will vote in all 129 constituencies of the Scottish Parliament, Wales will open the polls to choose the 96 members of the Senedd, and Northern Ireland will head to the ballot to put 90 MLAs in the NI Assembly.

Accordingly, political parties are gearing up for the fight, and none more so than Nigel Farage’s Reform UK – although, like his so-called friend Donald Trump, Farage tends to avoid his actual job in favour of staying in campaign mode, so we’re not sure how we’ll tell the difference.

In ‘more of a threat than a promise’ news, Reform announced that Farage will be ‘coming to a town near you’ – just when you thought it was safe to go back in the Wetherspoons.

Nigel Farage is coming to a town near you on this campaign. pic.twitter.com/RPFHxbzhNO — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) March 20, 2026

Farage shared the same ad, with this message.

Real politics is about meeting real people. pic.twitter.com/4h75xv2mJd — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 20, 2026

We thought the Clacton snowflake couldn’t meet real people in person because of security concerns. He might want to get those surgeries up and running.

A lot of people had the same thought about which town might not be graced with a visit.

1.

Unless it’s a seaside town approximately 83.7 miles East North East of London. https://t.co/qc5QHf4M3H — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 20, 2026

2.

As long as you live in America. https://t.co/1HlvFzqOHz — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) March 21, 2026

3.

Look forward to seeing him in Newcastle again. pic.twitter.com/zYUnQvW1vw — ️‍️‍⚧️ (@barry_h_ingram) March 21, 2026

4.

Some would argue real politics is turning up to parliament where laws are made. Not you though you can't really be arsed with all that — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) March 20, 2026

5.

Oh yes please! I have a few words that need an airing! — Rob W R (@Woollygar) March 21, 2026

6.

Is this a message for Americans? https://t.co/dAj4Zj5ZgK — Florence Lox (@floboflo) March 21, 2026

7.

8.

I thought threatening people to vote for you was illegal https://t.co/BqP5G24yJ8 — HarrisonH (@SirStimalot) March 21, 2026

9.

Milkshakes out, lads and lassies. Good British milkshakes. https://t.co/d57hdlNEkU — Mikey (@MikeyTheBuddie) March 20, 2026

10.

11.

12.

Please publish his timetable so I know when to leave town https://t.co/vnkmjpArlX — Andrew Calverley (@Sycamorer) March 20, 2026

13.

14.

Will it be in Wales pic.twitter.com/Zt5EzKYFpI — puddlex (@puddlex129021) March 20, 2026

15.

He'll whizz in and out of 'a town near you' but spend hardly any time in the place he was elected to represent. Ultimate shyster. #bbcaq #r4today #Farage https://t.co/MxRwW4UMvF — RoslynByfield (@RoslynByfield) March 20, 2026

Standard.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage shared photos to inform ‘the haters’ that he was in Clacton, and it was a self-own visible from Mar-a-Lago – 24 brutal responses

Image Screengrab