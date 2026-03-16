Nigel Farage shared photos to inform ‘the haters’ that he was in Clacton, and it was a self-own visible from Mar-a-Lago – 24 brutal responses

Politics nigel farage

It’s a long-standing joke that Nigel Farage is on an Anywhere But Clacton tour, despite having been elected to represent that constituency in Parliament.

Is it to escape Westminster and Clacton, yet again? https://t.co/CAyFhBnR75 — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) January 21, 2026

Travel agents are now recomending the best place to go to, and get away from Nigel Fatarge is ????? CLACTON pic.twitter.com/HLi53PSeMw — Clainy (@Clainy6) June 1, 2025

Mystery surrounds his residential status in the resort, after he angrily insisted he’d bought a house there, then angrily insisted that actually his girlfriend had bought the house, and for some reason got a free pass from the likes of the Daily Mail and the Telegraph over the fact that one of those must have been a lie.

Of course, he maintains that he can’t carry out in-person surgeries in Clacton due to safety concerns – those concerns being that he needs to be safely in the GB News studio, in the US trying (and failing) to have an audience with the Orange Dictator, or on a Kent beach pointing towards Calais.

Oh this is brutal… Farage has had a right mare Tells people in Westminster he’s off to Mar-a-Lago to discuss politics Flies 4.5k miles to Florida …and Trump decides he can’t be arsed to meet with him. https://t.co/W0kUOxNXN9 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 9, 2026

On Saturday, he decided to celebrate English Tourism Week (which began on Sunday) with a rare excursion to Clacton, and he provided proof to confound ‘the haters’.

I regret to inform the haters, including the @DailyMirror, that I am out and about in Clacton living my best life! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/DcPw6o9bu8 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 14, 2026

What better way to spend English Tourism Week than a trip to Clacton-on-Sea. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/WqbgtJ5Jbe — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) March 15, 2026

There was some quite understandable initial confusion about whether or not Farage’s photos were current, due to a failure of Google’s AI image search function.

As much as Farage is a bullshitting tvvat, the photos he posted on Saturday are not old ones. It’s a technical issue down to the way Google search links the recent photo by Farage to posts of his much older. I also doubt the clothing being worn would’ve been suitable for January https://t.co/vsQVtDJpU7 pic.twitter.com/YBXihVXynN — parodyⁿᵒᵗpm (@ShadowyPM) March 15, 2026

The date wasn’t the problem with his post, and the real issue was obvious to just about everybody apart from Farage.

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Nothing says 'I visit my constituency regularly' like having to make a big issue of it on social media when you do. pic.twitter.com/Dhc8NqqGaI — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) March 15, 2026

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Desperate photo ops with local elections coming. A question of having to with elections in Essex — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 14, 2026

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But it’s such a rarity you had to announce it on social media.

How many other MP’s need to do that? #FarageTheFraud https://t.co/YUqAzyIQGB — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) March 15, 2026

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The beardy bloke on the top right was a toddler when you were last there. https://t.co/q7MADnWID2 — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) March 14, 2026

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Man does job. Once. Man expects adulation. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/ab9OxNaNDo — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 14, 2026

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Does anyone else find it bizarre that any MP should have to publicise the fact they're turning up at their own constituency? Let alone with several month old images. Attending your own constituency shouldn't be an "event" worthy of celebration. It should be a weekly occurrence — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) March 15, 2026

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Why are you the only backbench MP that feels the need to broadcast your annual visit to you alleged constituency? — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) March 14, 2026

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“See you again – same time next year” https://t.co/Mvgs9DmdXu — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) March 15, 2026

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Why do the words ‘too little’ and ‘too late’ come readily to mind?

You are truly desperate to even post such a thing. — Ted Smith 🇪🇺 (@TedUrchin) March 14, 2026

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I had a free Saturday, so I thought I would go visit where I am supposed to be every Friday holding surgeries. — Chris (#Scandal still NO Justice PO GF WR) (@Chrisviews43) March 14, 2026

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