Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage shared photos to inform ‘the haters’ that he was in Clacton, and it was a self-own visible from Mar-a-Lago – 24 brutal responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 16th, 2026

It’s a long-standing joke that Nigel Farage is on an Anywhere But Clacton tour, despite having been elected to represent that constituency in Parliament.

Mystery surrounds his residential status in the resort, after he angrily insisted he’d bought a house there, then angrily insisted that actually his girlfriend had bought the house, and for some reason got a free pass from the likes of the Daily Mail and the Telegraph over the fact that one of those must have been a lie.

Of course, he maintains that he can’t carry out in-person surgeries in Clacton due to safety concerns – those concerns being that he needs to be safely in the GB News studio, in the US trying (and failing) to have an audience with the Orange Dictator, or on a Kent beach pointing towards Calais.

On Saturday, he decided to celebrate English Tourism Week (which began on Sunday) with a rare excursion to Clacton, and he provided proof to confound ‘the haters’.

There was some quite understandable initial confusion about whether or not Farage’s photos were current, due to a failure of Google’s AI image search function.

The date wasn’t the problem with his post, and the real issue was obvious to just about everybody apart from Farage.

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