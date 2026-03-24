Husbands have been offering up advice for what to look for in a partner – 17 tips that singletons might (or might not) want to heed

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Choosing the right partner is one of life’s biggest challenges. But remember, if you do it right, you only need to do it once.

To help out young single blokes who may be lost at sea in conflicting advice from the Manosphere, an anonymous Reddit user decided to pose the following question to married men:

‘Married men of Reddit what’s the best advice you’d give young guys when choosing a life partner?’

If you’re on the dating scene, keep this advice in mind…

1.

‘Look for someone who communicates honestly and handles conflict without drama. Skills, looks, and fun matter, but how you navigate life’s inevitable problems together is what really lasts.’

-Ok_Storm1509

2.

‘Pick someone you can talk to. You’re both going to change in all kinds of ways over your lives, physically and mentally, and face all kinds of unexpected hurdles together. If you genuinely like each other’s company and are good at talking to each other and figuring things out respectfully when problems arise, you’ll be set for whatever curveballs are coming.’

-Silly_Accident3137

3.

‘Common values are more important than common interests and everyone’s interests do change when they grow up, so if you grow together you are gonna find or develop a lot of common interests, but incompatible values is very unlikely to ever change.’

-Ar4iii

4.

‘Marry someone you get along with. Someone kind.’

-otgixxer

5.

‘The person you marry should be a friend. I don’t know how to explain that any better, but if someone asks who my best friend is, it’s always been my wife.’

-could_use_a_snack

6.

‘Date the person who makes your average life better’

-peachypufflet

7.

‘Walk with somebody who has the same goals in life. ‘Because if your goals diverge, then, no matter how wonderful everything is right now, sooner or later there will be the point where your paths necessarily part.’

-AffectionateDust7765

8.

‘Choose someone you can laugh with every day’

-Zenus-Print-3180

9.