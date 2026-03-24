Somebody asked for people’s names that are synonymous with their jobs, like Usain Bolt – 23 examples that will delight you

Life r/AskUK

If you’ve got a very common surname, like Smith or Williams or Chen, you’ll probably be a bit jealous of people with the rare ones like Pickles or Wellbeluff. And everyone should be jealous of people who are the subject of this post on the AskUK subreddit from Scottie99…

An aptronym is the word given to someone whose name is synonymous with their profession e.g. Usain Bolt – sprinter, Alan Ball – footballer etc. and they always delight. What’s yours?

And lots of people chipped in with their favourites, like these…

1.

‘My foot consultant was a ‘Dr Toh’ and my dentist was ‘Dr Chu’. I always thought those were pretty good.’

–_mister_pink_

2.

‘The foremost neurologist in the UK in the 1940’s and 1950’s was Russell Brain, 1st Baron Brain, aka Lord Brain.’

–11Kram

3.

‘Not a profession as such but Arsène Wenger at Arsenal seems to fit this.’

–docju

4.

‘There was a Flemish defender for Anderlecht 15-20 years back called Mark de Man.’

–WordsUnthought

5.

‘The CEO of NCP is called Rob England.’

–DogsClimbingWalls

6.

‘There was a US army staff Sargent called Max Fightmaster.’

–rice_fish_and_eggs

7.

‘I knew a Captain Cannon and an army helicopter pilot called Captain Pickup.’

–BillWilberforce

8.

‘Scott Speed, former F1 Driver!’

–Fred_Derf_Jnr

9.

‘Cyclist Ben Swift is no slouch either.’

–tiptoe_only

10.

‘Fire Chief Les McBurney.’

–nemmalur

11.

‘There was a rogue fertility doctor called Richard Seed… I guess his friends called him Dick?’

–ConfusedMaverick

12.

‘There’s a chess grandmaster called Sina Movahed (seen a move ahead).’

–mashfordfc